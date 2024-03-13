Biden secures Democratic nomination as Trump wins Georgia primary: Election 2024 updates
President and predecessor expected to lock in their respective party’s nominations as primaries underway in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii
Robert Hur says he did not ‘sanitize’ his comments on Biden’s memory in special report
Joe Biden clinched the Democratic nomination for president after winning the Georgia primary on Tuesday. Mr Biden also went on to win the Democratic primary in Mississippi.
Donald Trump also won Georgia and Mississippi’s primaries as he looked to officially clinch the Republican nomination for 2024. But he remains shy of the total delegates he needs to clinch the nomination, with Washington and Hawaii still to report their results.
Meanwhile, transcripts of Mr Biden’s two-day interview with Department of Justice investigators reveal that he had a much more accurate memory of past events than described in the report released by Special Counsel Robert Hur.
The transcripts of the October 2023 interviews take up 268 pages and show a more detailed picture of Mr Biden’s capabilities than was written by Mr Hur, the former Trump administration appointee who Attorney General Merrick Garland brought on as a special counsel to investigate how classified documents ended up at Mr Biden’s former Washington, DC office and his Wilmington, Delaware home.
This comes as Mr Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee today after releasing the scathing and much-criticised report.
On Tuesday, a US House of Representatives committee also held a hearing on a three-year unsolved mystery: The 6 January pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) buildings in Washington, DC.
White House asked whether they ‘alter photos’ after Kate Middleton controversy
The White House press secretary was asked whether they ‘digitally alter photos’ of President Biden on Tuesday 12 March. With a bemused smile, Karine Jean-Pierre responded by saying “Not that I know of, I would say no. Why would we digitally alter photos? Are you comparing us to what is going on in the UK?” This comes after Kate Middleton withdrew a family snap of herself and her children which she posted on Mother’s Day, after being accused of digitally tampering with the picture. The Princess of Wales later apologised and said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”
Trump wins Mississippi Republican primary
Donald Trump’s victory in the Mississippi primary was confirmed by The Associated Press on Tuesday evening. Mr Trump is still shy of officially securing the GOP nomination, with primaries in Washington and Hawaii today.
Biden wins Mississippi primary
The president’s primary victory in the state was called by The Associated Press at 8pm EST.
Trump tightens grip on RNC
Donald Trump has finalised his takeover of the Republican National Committee as the campaign organisation elected former North Carolina GOP chair and RNC general counsel Michael Whatley as its new chair following the departure of Ronna McDaniel.
Mr Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was elected vice-chair of the RNC, cementing the Trump family’s control of how Republican campaign cash gets spent.
Members of the RNC met in Houston, Texas to appoint Mr Whatley and Ms Trump to the top posts.
Gustaf Kilander has the details...
Trump’s grip on RNC tightens as Michael Whatley and Lara Trump become new leaders
Maureen Reagan, the daughter of President Ronald Reagan, was the last family member of a president to serve as co-chair of the RNC back in the 1980s
Donald Trump wins Georgia primary
The rsce was called by The Associated Press at 7.11pm ET
Joe Biden wins Democratic nomination for President after Georgia primary victory
Joe Biden has clinched the Democratic nomination for president after winning the Georgia primary.
Kansas Republicans pay to take turns hitting and kicking effigy of Joe Biden
People at a Republican Party event in Kansas on Friday were seen punching and kicking an effigy of President Joe Biden, with one attendee even using a baseball bat to hit the figure.
Photos and video shared online showed a mannequin with a President Biden mask on, being hit by multiple people at the event organised by the Johnson County Republican Party.
Attendees were reportedly encouraged to make a donation to the party before being allowed to attack the figure.
Dan Gooding has the story:
Kansas Republicans pay to take turns hitting and kicking effigy of Joe Biden
Video from the event has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans
Is the US about to ban TikTok?
Alex Woodward writes:
A rapidly advancing proposal from members of Congress could present one of the biggest threats yet to TikTok’s future in the US.
Bipartisan legislation from the House of Representatives would force the China-based platform to sell off a controlling share or face removal from US app stores.
House Republicans have proposed bringing the bill to the floor for a vote as soon as this week, though it’s unclear whether a similar proposal can survive the Democratically controlled Senate, which has yet to produce any kind of companion legislation.
However, in recent days, President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump have each weighed in, throwing a political wrench into TikTok’s future in the middle of an election year.
Read on...
Could the US ban TikTok?
Biden supports a bill to force TikTok to break from ByteDance, but Trump – now backed by a GOP megadonor with billions at stake with the app – is sceptical
Robert Hur: Democrats air Trump’s gaffes and criminal charges at hearing into Biden classified papers
Andrew Feinberg writes:
It took fewer than 10 minutes into former Special Counsel Robert Hur’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee for the panel’s Democratic minority to offer their response to his report on his year-long probe into how documents with classification markings ended up in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and former office in Washington, DC.
Mr Hur, a former Trump administration appointee at the Justice Department, sparked outrage last month among Mr Biden’s supporters — and from Mr Biden himself — when he attributed his decision not to seek any criminal charges against the president to his own judgment that he could not obtain a conviction because jurors might view Mr Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.
The ex-Maryland US attorney also used the report to mischaracterise a section of the nearly 300-page transcript of Mr Biden’s two-day interview with him and his staff, claiming that the president did not remember when his late son, Beau Biden, passed away. He also described Mr Biden’s memory as “photographic” on some matters and reported that he was unable to state beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Biden had any criminal intent with regard to the documents.
The response from Democrats? Look at Donald Trump!
Read more...
Democrats air Trump gaffes during hearing into Biden classified papers
It took fewer than 10 minutes into former Special Counsel Robert Hur’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee for the panel’s Democratic minority to offer their response to his report on his year-long probe into how documents with classification markings ended up in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and former office in Washington, DC.
