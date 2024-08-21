RFK Jr to drop out of presidential race by end of week, sources say

Support truly

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr is planning on dropping out of the race by the end of this week, sources tell ABC News.

The outlet reported on Wednesday that Kennedy is leaning towards possibly backing former President Donald Trump, but those familiar with the candidate’s thinking noted that the decision could still change.

One source told ABC that Kennedy is working to finalize his decision quickly in an attempt to lessen the Democrats’ momentum from their convention.

Kennedy is set to make a speech on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona about the “path forward” for his campaign. Trump is scheduled to host an event on Friday night in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale.

The independent’s running mate Nicole Shanahan said on a podcast on Tuesday that the campaign was considering two options – to remain in the race and “risk” a victory for Vice President Kamala Harris or leave the race and “join forces” with Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Vance told NBC News on Wednesday that there’s been plenty of communication between the campaigns.

“I haven’t spoken to RFK personally, but I know there’s been a lot of communication back and forth between RFK, between the campaign, between this campaign,” Vance told NBC.

“Our argument to RFK ... is ... if you want a Democratic Party that protected American workers and stood for strong borders, maybe disagreed with Republicans on things like tax policy, that party doesn’t exist anymore,” he argued.

Vance added that Trump wouldn’t ensure that Kennedy would receive a cabinet position if the independent endorsed him.

