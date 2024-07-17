Watch live: RNC day three begins as JD Vance gears up for speech

Support truly

Watch live as day three of the Republican National Convention gets underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (17 July), with Donald Trump’s newly-announced running mate JD Vance set to take the stage.

The Ohio senator will address the crowd in his first major speech since his selection was announced earlier this week.

Mr Vance, a military veteran and former venture capitalist, beat Florida senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum to the position.

The Republican nominee’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is also due to address the crowd.

The convention comes just days after the former president survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump was shot in the ear as he spoke on stage in Butler, with blood seen on the side of his head.

He attended RNC’s opening night on Monday with a bandage over his right ear and appeared visibly emotional as he entered the venue.