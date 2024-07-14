Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:50
Zelensky sends message to Trump after assassination attempt at rally
Volodymyr Zelensky has wished Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” after the former US president was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt on Saturday, 13 July, at a rally in Pennsylvania.
The Ukrainian president described the incident as a “heinous crime” and said it showed “how serious the global challenges to democracy are right now.”
A person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured as Mr Trump was on stage in Butler.
The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting.
Up next
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
59:08
What does the future of British politics look like post-election?
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
01:21
Do Americans recognize Keir Starmer?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:30
Kate receives standing ovation at Wimbledon after cancer diagnosis
00:39
Declan Rice urges Gareth Southgate to stick around for 2026 World Cup
00:42
Southgate on whether an England win in Germany would be ‘fate’
00:55
How an English and Spanish family will be watching the Euro 2024 final
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47
Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires
01:03
Stevie Nicks performs ‘Landslide’ with Harry Styles at BST Hyde Park
00:39
Kirsty Wark wipes away tears during final Newsnight sign-off
01:05
Ryan Reynolds’ sweet message as he embraces Britain’s ugliest dog
00:17