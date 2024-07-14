Zelensky sends message to Trump after assassination attempt at rally

Volodymyr Zelensky has wished Donald Trump a “speedy recovery” after the former US president was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt on Saturday, 13 July, at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Ukrainian president described the incident as a “heinous crime” and said it showed “how serious the global challenges to democracy are right now.”

A person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured as Mr Trump was on stage in Butler.

The FBI has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting.