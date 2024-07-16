Angela Rayner rejects JD Vance’s characterisation of UK as ‘Islamist’ under Labour

Angela Rayner has said she "does not recognise" JD Vance's claim that that, under a Labour government, Britain could be “the first truly Islamist country” with a nuclear weapon.

Donald Trump's now-running mate recently made the remark at the National Conservatism conference.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 16 July, the deputy prime minister said: "I think he said quite a lot of fruity things in the past.

Ms Rayner added that she looked forward to meeting Mr Vance if the former president is re-elected.