Farage ‘not shocked’ by Trump shooting due to ‘liberal narrative’

Nigel Farage said he was “very upset” but “not shocked” at Donald Trump being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, 13 July.

The former president, 78, was shot in the ear as he spoke on stage.

A person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured during what the FBI has described as an assassination attempt.

The Reform UK leader told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “The narrative that is put out there about Trump by the liberals that oppose him is so nasty, so unpleased, that I think it almost encourages this type of behaviour.”