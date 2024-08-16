✕ Close Trump shocks with remarks about Medal of Honor recipients

Donald Trump has sparked outrage because of remarks in which he compared civilian and military awards, once again appearing dismissive of service personnel.

The former president said the Presidential Medal of Freedom he gave wealthy donor Miriam Adelson was better than the Congressional Medal of Honor because recipients of the latter are “either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead”.

Kamala Harris’s campaign said he was “dishonoring America’s greatest heroes, again”.

The comments surfaced after Trump held his second press conference in a week at his exclusive golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, following his previous meltdown at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris will unveil her economic policy today, including a ban on price gouging on groceries, plans to build three million new homes, and the slashing of prescription drug costs.

In her first major policy speech focusing on the economy in Raleigh, North Carolina, the vice president will outline plans to take on grocery corporations that hike the cost of goods for customers to unfair levels.

On Thursday, Harris and President Joe Biden made their first appearance together since she took over the Democratic 2024 ticket.