Trump vs Harris live: Trump Medal of Honor remarks slammed by Harris campaign as ‘dishonoring’ American heroes
Vice President due in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday after rapturous reception in Maryland on Thursday
Donald Trump has sparked outrage because of remarks in which he compared civilian and military awards, once again appearing dismissive of service personnel.
The former president said the Presidential Medal of Freedom he gave wealthy donor Miriam Adelson was better than the Congressional Medal of Honor because recipients of the latter are “either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead”.
Kamala Harris’s campaign said he was “dishonoring America’s greatest heroes, again”.
The comments surfaced after Trump held his second press conference in a week at his exclusive golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, following his previous meltdown at Mar-a-Lago.
Meanwhile, Vice President Harris will unveil her economic policy today, including a ban on price gouging on groceries, plans to build three million new homes, and the slashing of prescription drug costs.
In her first major policy speech focusing on the economy in Raleigh, North Carolina, the vice president will outline plans to take on grocery corporations that hike the cost of goods for customers to unfair levels.
On Thursday, Harris and President Joe Biden made their first appearance together since she took over the Democratic 2024 ticket.
White House spox heading to Harris campaign, report says
Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, is leaving the West Wing and heading to the Harris campaign in a top spokesperson role.
The Washington Post initially reported the news citing people familiar with the situation.
He was previously Kamala Harris’s 2020 national press secretary.
What do the latest polls say?
A new poll suggests that Kamala Harris has the only positive approval rating of any candidate, and leads in almost all battleground states.
So how will Harris actually fare against Donald Trump this November?
Alicja Hagopian looks at the data.
Harris-Walz campaign responds to Trump comments dishonoring service members
The Harris-Walz campaign released the following statement in regard to Donald Trump’s comments that “again dishonored our men and women in service who have sacrificed for our country”.
Spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said: “Donald Trump knows nothing about service to anyone or anything but himself. For him to insult Medal of Honor recipients, just as he has previously attacked Gold Star families, mocked prisoners of war, and referred to those who lost their lives in service to our country as ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’, should remind all Americans that we owe it to our service members, our country, and our future to make sure Donald Trump is never our nation’s commander in chief again.”
Chitika further notes that it is “quite the split screen” looking at the two campaigns:
Trump makes jaw-dropping comparison of medal he gave to donor and medals given to soldiers
Somehow this appalling comparison is both incredible and unsurprising.
Speaking at a campaign event intended to discuss antisemitism, Donald Trump lauded a wealthy donor to whom he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom as having received a “better” award compared to the Medal of Honor given to military personnel.
The former president said those recipients are often “either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead” but Miriam Adelson, the widow of Sheldon Adelson, is a “healthy, beautiful woman”.
Watch below:
Flustered Trump still has no answer to Kamala Harris’s campaign
John Bowden writes:
Donald Trump summoned reporters to one of his properties for the second time in as many weeks to deliver a campaign message – but they would be hard-pressed to find something new or interesting to write about.
He spoke for roughly 40 minutes before taking questions at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort. His lengthy diatribe touched on Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and a wide range of other issues — trucks, domestic energy policy, China and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine — all while flanked by two tables covered in groceries including Cheerios, a pack of quickly-warming raw bacon, and tins of coffee.
It was a spectacle that was clearly focused by his campaign to provide a platform for the GOP contender to attack Harris over economic issues, particularly inflation and the cost of consumer goods.
However, the lack of focus led to Thursday night’s event dragging on.
Continue reading...
Jaime Harrison mocks Nancy Mace over disastrous CNN appearance
JD Vance bizarrely compares border issues to eating a really big sandwich
Trump’s running mate – who has been branded ‘weird’ by his rival Tim Walz, as you will no doubt recall – went on to describe his plans to “eat” the problem by deporting undocumented migrants “bite by bite”.
Myriam Page reports.
Trump announces transition team co-chairs
Donald Trump has announced the formation of Trump Vance 2025 Transition, Inc an organization tasked with readying his second administration should he win November’s election. Overseeing the group will be co-chairs Linda McMahon, ex-SBA administrator and WWE founder, and Howard Lutnick, boss of Cantor Fitzgerald.
Senator JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr, and Eric Trump have been named as honorary chairs. “The 2024 GOP Platform to Make America Great Again is a forward-looking agenda that will deliver safety, prosperity and freedom for the American people. My administration will deliver on these bold promises,” said Trump. “We will restore strength, competence and common sense to the Oval Office. I have absolute confidence the Trump-Vance Administration will be ready to govern effectively on Day One.”
Harris willing to debate Trump twice
Kamala Harris’s spokesman Michael Tyler said on Thursday that the Democrat would be willing to debate Trump twice and declared “the debate about debates is over”.
As it stands, Harris and Trump will go head to head on ABC News on September 10 and their running mates Tim Walz and JD Vance will square up at a CBS vice presidental debate on October 1.
The Republican has challenged Harris to two further encounters on Fox on September 4 and on NBC on September 25 but she has yet to agree to either.
