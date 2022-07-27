Trump grunts and groans as he mocks athletes in extended transphobic rant

Former president Donald Trump returned to the US capital on Tuesday to make a pitch for his return to the White House with a speech in which he mocked transgender athletes.

While addressing the America First Policy Institute summit, Mr Trump, 76, did a bit where he pretended to be a transgender athlete at a weightlifting competition.

Mr Trump grunted and groaned as he pretended to be a woman struggling to lift a barbell.

He then pretended to be a transgender athlete who easily picks up the weights and wins the competition.

“Then this guy comes along, he’s named Alice, and he looks at the weight,” the former president says as the hundreds strong crowd laughs and cheers loudly.

He then pretends to lift the weights easily as “Alice” and shouts: “World record. World record. We could have put a couple of hundred more pounds and he would have lifted it”.

He then went on to say that he is stopped from making such “controversial statements.”

“We should not allow men to play women’s sports, it’s so disrespectful to women,” he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Adding that “political geniuses” told him “sir, don’t say that, it’s so controversial.”

This is not the first time that the former president has mocked transgender athletes.

At a campaign rally in Alaska in February he vowed to “keep men out of women’s sports.”

“It is actually demeaning to women, and it should not be allowed,” Mr Trump had said.

On Saturday at a speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa he asked out loud if basketball player LeBron James would want to become a woman.

“If I were a basketball coach of the women’s team, I would be the greatest coach of all time,” he was quoted as saying by Insider.

“I’m not a fan of Lebron James at all… I don’t like him, but I’d say ‘LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever consider, because I’d like to have you on my team. I’d love to have you on our team, LeBron.’ But think of it, it’s so crazy what’s happening.”