Trump calls for ‘quick’ death penalty for drug dealers as US is ‘going to hell’

Donald Trump called for the rolling out of a “quick” death penalty for drug dealers in the US as the country is “going to hell.”

The former US president said while it “sounds horrible,” the countries that don’t have a “drug problem” are “those that institute a very quick trial, death penalty sentence” for dealers.

“You execute a drug dealer, and you’ll save 500 lives, because they kill on average 500 people,” Trump told the America First Policy Institute summit in Washington.

