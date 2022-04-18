Trump news — live: McCarthy denies GOP overconfident about midterms as ex-president endorses JD Vance in Ohio
‘We cannot play games. It is all about winning!’ Trump says in endorsement
Trump impeachment witness mocks ex-president’s ‘word vomit’ over Putin
Former President Donald Trump sent out special Easter messages to “Radical Left Maniacs” and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he described as “failed gubernatorial candidate and racist”. Continuing the holiday theme, Mr Trump was lampooned in the cold open of Saturday Night Live along with other notable figures.
On Sunday, House Minority Leader Keving McCarthy denied that Republicans are being over-confident about November’s midterms and the prospects of retaking the lower chamber of Congress.
“Americans want, need and deserve [a] clear, common sense alternative,” he said on Fox News Sunday.
However, GOP congressman Fred Upton said on NBC on Sunday that he believes the popularity of the more extreme members of the party puts it in “troubled waters” — a sentiment echoed by Mitch McConnell and other more moderate figures in the party who want to have broader appeal.
Mr Trump recently endorsed controverial Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist JD Vance in the Ohio GOP Senate Primary on Friday evening. “We cannot play games,” he said. “It is all about winning!”
Meanwhile, the former president’s social media platform Truth Social has been panned as “even more hilariously bad than I had expected” by Mediaite contributing editor Sarah Rumpf.
Trump-backed candidate in Nebraska accused of groping women
A Republican candidate for governor in Nebraska endorsed by Donald Trump was accused by multiple women of unwanted groping in an article published on Thursday in a local newspaper.
Charles Herbster, a frontrunner in the Republican primary for governor, has denied the allegations from eight women in the Nebraska Examiner.
Women said the incidents occurred while Mr Herbster was a beauty padgeant judge as well as during his campaign for governor.
Scrutiny on Democratic senator after home state newspaper questions if she’s ‘mentally unfit to serve'
One of the Senate’s oldest members, Diane Feinstein, was the subject of debate on Twitter on Thursday as users discussed a San Francisco Chronicle article that cited the senior state senator’s own Democratic colleagues questioning whether her mental faculties were slipping.
A Demcoratic member of the House from her home state even described having to reintroduce himself to the senator multiple times in one conversation.
“She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that’s why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that,” they said.
Trump is planning to endorse JD Vance in Ohio’s tight Senate race: NBC News
NBC News reported on Thursday citing multiple Republican sources close to Donald Trump that the former president plans to endorse author JD Vance in Ohio’s tight Senate race.
Polls have shown Mr Vance trailing others in the race including Josh Mandel, another right-wing conservative who has vied for Mr Trump’s blessing. And Mr Mandel’s campaign reportedly did not take the news well, according to NBC.
"The Mandel people hit the roof," one Republican source told the network.
ICYMI: GOP pollster says party mocks Trump in private
Veteran pollster Frank Luntz said in an interview with The Daily Beast that New Hampshire Gov Chris Sununu’s roast of Donald Trump at the DC-based Gridiron Dinner was a symptom of a larger phenomenon within the GOP: the tendency of its members to privately mock the bombastic Trump behind the scenes.
“They won’t say it [in public], but behind his back they think he’s a child. They’re laughing at him. That’s what made [Sununu’s comments] significant,” he said.
Tennessee Republican cites Hitler in argument that homeless should aspire to a ‘productive life’
A Tennessee state legislator justified his support for a bill targeting homeless camps on public property by citing the example of the genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler.
In a shocking set of remarks to his fellow lawmakers on the state Senate floor, he justified his support for a bill meant to drive homeless encampments away from highways and other state property by decribing the suppsedly inspiring tale of the German Nazi dictator who was responsible for the murder of millions.
“For two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory and his body language and how to connect with the masses, and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books,” Senator Frank Nicely exclaimed.
ICYMI: Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.
The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News.
Trump aide Stephen Miller reverses and agrees to cooperate with Capitol riot committee
Stephen Miller, a former top aide in the Trump White House, will testify before the Jan 6 committee today. It’s a huge reversal for Mr Miller, who has sought to keep lawmakers on the committee from obtaining his phone records, and shows how even some of Donald Trump’s fiercest allies fear the wrath of the Justice Department.
Trump told Barr: Get impeached
Former President Donald Trump turned to Fox News to excoriate his former attorney general over a wide range of issues, and shared some advice he gave the former head of the US Justice Department.
“I said: ‘Look, get impeached. I went up a lot in the polls when I got impeached. You have to get impeached, maybe.’ But he was so afraid of being impeached that he refused to do his job,” Trump said on Fox News.
Elon Musk shocks Twitter, offers to buy platform
Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an offer to buy Twitter on Thursday.
His potential purchase of the site is seen by some as an effort to push for weaker content moderation across social media. Doing so could allow or encourage former President Donald Trump to return to the site.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feindberg
