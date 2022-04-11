✕ Close Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate, angering a number of prominent Republicans.

“I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show,” Mr Trump said on Saturday. “He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart.”

The announcement outraged many conservatives, including the previous Trump-endorsed candidate for that seat.

“I have enormous respect for President Trump,” tweeted Sean Parnell, who dropped out of the race in November. “But I’m disappointed by this. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime—he’s the farthest thing from America First & he’d be very bad for PA.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department says Donald Trump and other White House officials left office without providing a record of the gifts they received from foreign governments.

And as investigators continue probing the 2021 Capitol riot, one prominent MAGA activist has said he will talk. Ali Alexander, the organiser of several “Stop the Steal” rallies protesting the 2020 election, will cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the January 6 insurrection, his lawyer says.