The House of Representatives voted 220-203 to refer ex-Trump White House aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for prosecution on criminal contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas to produce documents and give evidence before the select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.

Wednesay’s vote comes after both Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump testified before the committee within the past week. Both reportedly answered questions for several hours without invoking the Fifth Amendment, a break with various of Donald Trump’s other close associates.

The committee has also finally received a cache of emails belonging to former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who had tried to withhold them from the committee’s scrutiny citing various arguments that were rejected in court.

Meanwhile, six weeks after its launch, Trump’s Truth Social app has lost two senior executives. The app has been beset by tech problems and about 1.5 million people remain on the waiting list to join, unable to use it.