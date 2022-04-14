Trump says he ‘probably wouldn’t have any interest’ in returning to Twitter

Trump news – live: Ex-president says he ‘probably wouldn’t have any interest’ in returning to Twitter
Ohio man says Trump encouraged him and other supporters to ‘do his dirty work’
Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump
Donald Trump has said that he wouldn’t go back to Twitter if his ban was lifted during an interview in which he also boasted about Hispanic support for the Republican Party.
Mr Trump also told SiriusXM’s Americano Media people would be “very happy” about his plans for the 2024 election, which he said would be made public after the midterms in the fall.
Concerning Twitter, Mr Trump said that he “probably wouldn’t have any interest” in going back.
Meanwhile, two lawyers who served at the most senior level in the Trump White House are today set to talk to the committee investigating events leading up to the 6 January insurrection. Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his onetime deputy Pat Philbin are reportedly speaking to the committee on a semi-formal basis rather than giving full testimony.
Meanwhile, the latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on Donald Trump and his false claims about a stolen election, in a rare mention of the former president’s role during the ongoing hearings.
Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, did not deny that he joined the mob on 6 January 2021. But his lawyer vowed on Tuesday to show that Mr Trump abused his power to “authorise” the attack.
Trump ally’s latest stab at congressional districts would disenfranchise Black Democratic lawmaker
A top ally of Donald Trump in the GOP is leading up his state’s redistricting proccess. The partisan battle is likely to have at least one casualty: Democratic Rep Al Lawson, who could see his seat split up.
Mr Lawson’s seat is one of many oddly-shaped districts thanks to past gerrymandering in the US, and currently he represents a 200-mile-long stretch of the state.
““We are not going to have a 200-mile gerrymander that divvies up people based on the color of their skin. That is wrong,” claimed Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis.
Read more from the Associated Press:
DeSantis congressional map tears up Black rep's district
A Black congressman’s district would be dismantled under a map Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis submitted to the Legislature
UPenn professor tells Tucker Carlson ‘Blacks’ resent ‘Western peoples’ and India is a ‘s***hole’
A Pennsylvania professor is facing a fierce backlash after she made a series of comments attacking non-white Americans in an interview with Tucker Carlson.
Read the full story here:
UPenn professor tells Tucker Carlson ‘Blacks’ resent ‘Western peoples’
‘I think there is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-Western peoples against Western peoples,’ says Professor Amy Wax
Read the full story here:
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia's Brian Kemp
Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has given $500,000 to a group that is running attack ads in Georgia against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
Read the full story here:
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia's Brian Kemp
Former President Donald Trump has given $500,000 to a group that is now running ads attacking Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp
Read the full story here:
Read the full story here:
Read the full story here:
Read the full piece here:
Read more:
Read the full story here:
