Ex-president faces GOP backlash after endorsing Dr Oz - follow live

Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart.”

The announcement outraged many conservatives, including the previous Trump-endorsed candidate for that seat.

“I have enormous respect for President Trump,” tweeted Sean Parnell, who dropped out of the race in November. “But I’m disappointed by this. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime – he’s the farthest thing from America First & he’d be very bad for PA.”

Meanwhile, Mr Trump launched a personal attack against former National Security Council Director Fiona Hill after she compared him to Vladimir Putin. He said if she didn’t have her British accent “she would be nothing”.

And as investigators continue probing the 2021 Capitol riot, Ali Alexander, the organiser of several “Stop the Steal” rallies, will cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the January 6 insurrection, his lawyer says.