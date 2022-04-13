Trump news – live: McConnell says ex-president not his ‘fan’, warns Republicans not to ‘screw up’ midterms
Follow live updates here
Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump
Donald Trump has launched a personal attack against former National Security Council Director Fiona Hill after the publication of a New York Times interview in which the Russia expert accused him of “pulling a Putin” after the 2020 election.
In a rageful statement, Mr Trump ranted that if Ms Hill didn’t have her British accent “she would be nothing”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has raised eyebrows by endorsing Dr Mehmet Oz to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart.”
The announcement outraged many conservatives, including the previous Trump-endorsed candidate for that seat.
“I have enormous respect for President Trump,” tweeted Sean Parnell, who dropped out of the race in November. “But I’m disappointed by this. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime – he’s the farthest thing from America First & he’d be very bad for PA.”
ICYMI: The moment Washington gave up on the pandemic
Eric Garcia writes: As politicians across the spectrum test positive for Covid-19, neither party can agree to pass a bill to fund tests and vaccines that until recently was straightforward.
The moment Washington gave up on the pandemic
As politicians across the spectrum test positive for Covid-19, neither party can agree to pass a bill to fund tests and vaccines that until recently was straightforward
How white nationalists are using gaming to recruit for terror
Experts are warning that far-right agitators are using online gaming platforms to spread hate and recruit a new generation of converts. Supercharged by the rise of gaming and social isolation during the pandemic, extremism academics say more needs to be done to police these platforms for grooming hate. Io Dodds reports.
How ‘supercharged’ white nationalists are using gaming to recruit for terror
Experts are warning that far-right agitators are using online gaming platforms to spread hate and recruit a new generation of converts. Supercharged by the rise of gaming and social isolation during the pandemic, extremism academics say more needs to be done to police these platforms for grooming hate. Io Dodds reports
Voices: What a Trump-district Democrat can teach her colleagues about how to win
Cindy Axne represents one of only 16 rare ‘crossover districts’: a district that voted for a member of Congress opposite of how it voted for president. Eric Garcia looks at what other Democrats could learn from her.
What a Trump-district Democrat can teach her colleagues about how to win
Cindy Axne represents one of only 16 rare ‘crossover districts’: a district that voted for a member of Congress opposite of how it voted for president
‘Hence, our Country is going to hell’: Trump refuses to endorse ‘coward’ for governor
Donald Trump has made much of his disdain for Republican officials who refused to support him in his effort to overturn the 2020 election, and he has now lashed out at yet another: Pennsyvania gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain, whom the former president blames for not aggressively pushing false claims of massive electoral fraud while serving as a US attorney.
Here’s Mr Trump’s statement:
Trump endorsee formally files to take on Murkowski
As candidates line up for the 2022 midterm elections, Donald Trump’s coveted endorsement has gone to various Republicans trying to unseat members of their own party that the former considers insufficiently loyal.
Among his most hated GOP figures is Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of the handful of senators who voted to convict the ex-president after the 6 January insurrection – and now, his chosen challenger to Ms Murkowski, Kelly Tshibaka, has formally filed to begin her campaign.
Also on the Alaska ballot will be Sarah Palin, who recently secured Mr Trump’s endorsement for her campaign to take the state’s open House seat.
Trump-backed Alaska hopeful officially files for Senate run
Republican Kelly Tshibaka has filed to run as a candidate for the U.S. Senate race
Former cop convicted of Jan 6 offences
A federal jury convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
Jurors on Monday convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol and that he entered a restricted area with a dangerous weapon, a large wooden stick.
His sentencing hearing wasn’t immediately scheduled.
Robertson’s jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.
Robertson didn’t testify at his trial, which started last Tuesday. Jurors deliberated for several hours over two days before reaching their unanimous verdict.
Kinzinger: Trump admitted attempting a coup
Adam Kinzinger, one of the two Republicans on the 6 January committee, has once again made clear his views on Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol riot he and his colleagues are investigating, as well as the prospect of holding the ex-president accountable.
“There’s no criminal component to what the House of Representatives can do,” he said, “but certainly we can put that information out there, and DoJ can take a look and do whatever they will with it.”
Watch: Tucker Carlson speaks to overtly racist academic
Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has lately been making waves with his conspiracy-mongering about the 6 January riot and his increasingly Putin-sympathetic statements on the Ukraine conflict, including questioning the well-established facts of war crimes in places like Bucha.
However, he is still featuring guests with a variety of extreme views, and this week’s uproar comes from an interview he did with notorious Princeton academic Amy Wax, whom he hosted for an astonishing discussion of immigration and the intellectual faculties of students of different nationalities and ethnic backgrounds.
Watch a segment of their interview below.
South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash
The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he might have struck a deer or another large animal.
Ravnsborg, a Republican, is the first official to be impeached in South Dakota history. He will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the historic Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges. The Senate must wait at least 20 days to hold its trial, but has not yet set a date.
Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash, including making an illegal lane change. He has cast Joseph Boever’s death as a tragic accident.
In narrowly voting to impeach Ravnsborg, the Republican-controlled House charged him with committing crimes that caused someone’s death, making “numerous misrepresentations” to law enforcement officers after the crash and using his office to navigate the criminal investigation. A Senate conviction would mean Ravnsborg would be barred from holding any state office in the future.
“When we’re dealing with the life of one of your citizens, I think that weighed heavily on everyone,” said Republican Rep. Will Mortenson, who introduced the articles of impeachment.
AP
Trump’s endorsement sees Dr Oz spend $1m on adverts
Dr Mehmet Oz is wasting no time letting people know of his victory in the first leg of Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary: The battle for Donald Trump’s favour.
A new ad released by the candidate this week contains a short clip of Mr Trump’s recent remarks to a cheering North Carolina rally crowd during which he confirmed his endorsement of the celebrity TV doctor.
John Bowden has the latest.
Dr Oz to spend $1m on adverts touting Trump’s controversial endorsement
New ad campaign denounces pro-Trump opponent as ‘liberal’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies