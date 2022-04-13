✕ Close Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump

Donald Trump has launched a personal attack against former National Security Council Director Fiona Hill after the publication of a New York Times interview in which the Russia expert accused him of “pulling a Putin” after the 2020 election.

In a rageful statement, Mr Trump ranted that if Ms Hill didn’t have her British accent “she would be nothing”.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has raised eyebrows by endorsing Dr Mehmet Oz to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart.”

The announcement outraged many conservatives, including the previous Trump-endorsed candidate for that seat.

“I have enormous respect for President Trump,” tweeted Sean Parnell, who dropped out of the race in November. “But I’m disappointed by this. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime – he’s the farthest thing from America First & he’d be very bad for PA.”