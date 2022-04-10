✕ Close Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump

Ali Alexander, the organiser of several “Stop the Steal” rallies protesting the 2020 election, will cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the 2021 Capitol riot, his lawyer says.

Meanwhile, the US State Department says Donald Trump and other White House officials left office without providing a record of the gifts they received from foreign governments.

In other news, Mitch McConnell says he will be voting for Mr Trump in 2024 if the former president runs for another term, saying it is his “obligation” to support the party’s nominee.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal woes continue as New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to hold him in contempt for not complying with a court order to turn over documents in her ongoing civil probe. Her office wants him to pay $10,000 per day until he turns over the documents.

In a statement, Mr Trump slammed Ms James for an “absolute violation” of his civil rights and called her an “operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution” of him.

Meanwhile, investigators in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal probe into Mr Trump’s business dealings are reviewing “evidence not previously explored”.

In other legal news, a North Carolina man became the second member of the extremist group Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiracy regarding the Capitol riot. He will cooperate with prosecutors against other members of the group.