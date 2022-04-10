Trump news – live: ‘Stop the Steal’ organiser to cooperate with DoJ, as records of gifts to ex-president ‘missing’
Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump
Ali Alexander, the organiser of several “Stop the Steal” rallies protesting the 2020 election, will cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the 2021 Capitol riot, his lawyer says.
Meanwhile, the US State Department says Donald Trump and other White House officials left office without providing a record of the gifts they received from foreign governments.
In other news, Mitch McConnell says he will be voting for Mr Trump in 2024 if the former president runs for another term, saying it is his “obligation” to support the party’s nominee.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal woes continue as New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to hold him in contempt for not complying with a court order to turn over documents in her ongoing civil probe. Her office wants him to pay $10,000 per day until he turns over the documents.
In a statement, Mr Trump slammed Ms James for an “absolute violation” of his civil rights and called her an “operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution” of him.
Meanwhile, investigators in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal probe into Mr Trump’s business dealings are reviewing “evidence not previously explored”.
In other legal news, a North Carolina man became the second member of the extremist group Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiracy regarding the Capitol riot. He will cooperate with prosecutors against other members of the group.
New York AG pushes for real estate firm to hand over Trump documents
After she asked the state Supreme Court to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena requests for her probe into his financial dealings, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to compel a real estate firm that evaluated his properties to cooperate.
Ms James has pursued a wide-ranging civil investigation into the Trump family and its New York-based Trump Organization, which she has accused of “fraudulent or misleading” practices, including repeatedly misrepresenting the value of assets, “to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”
North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power
When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor.
As he enters the final stretch before the state’s May 17 primary, Budd is again hoping for a boost, banking on the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him on top of a field that includes a dozen other Republicans.
“We feel we’ve got strong momentum,” Budd told The Associated Press. “Whether it’s grassroots, trend lines in polling or fundraising, we think we’re in a very good place.”
Ivanka Trump testified for eight hours to January 6 Committee
This week, Ivanka Trump voluntarily testified before the January 6 Committee for about eight hours. Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told NBC News that Ivanka Trump was “answering questions,” but “not in a broad, chatty” way. Notably, she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment.
Ivanka is among the handful of people who knows Donald Trump best. She was in the White House during the insurrection. She was in the Oval Office during the peak of the violence. She saw how her father reacted. The question is: How much detail did she give to the January 6 Committee?
Trump films video intro for Kid Rock concert
Donald Trump beamed into a Kid Rock concert in a pre-recorded video intro, telling the audience they’re “the true the backbone of our great country.”
Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over election texts
Outrage is growing after 2020 texts from Donald Trump Jr revealed a detailed plan to keep his father in power.
“How long do we have to endure this open, treasonous criminality by Trump and company before someone gets indicted?” former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner asked.
Harvard Law School’s Laurence Tribe called the evidence “a smoking rifle”.
Richard Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer during George W Bush’s administration, said the texts are evidence of “an attempted putsch”.
Canadian steel mogul fined $975,000 over Trump donations
A Canadian billionaire has been fined almost a million dollars after he allegedly directed $1.75m in donations to a pro-Trump super PAC.
The Federal Election Commission announced the $975,000 fine – one of the largest in the Commission’s history – against Barry Zekelman on Friday.
Capitol riot committee could seek Trump interview soon
The House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol could soon consider whether to seek an interview with former president Donald Trump, the committee’s chairman has said.
“We’ll be talking about the likelihood of a Trump interview in the not too distant future,” Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson said on Thursday.
New play imagines Trump as ‘47th’ president
The new play The 47th stars Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump in 2024 – as president once again.
“Buried under orange-stained prosthetics, Carvel is unrecognisable,” The Independent’s Anya Ryan writes in her review. “Hunched and puckered lipped, he is the full embodiment of the 45th president – with rigid hand gestures, a blond-dyed quiffed hairstyle and all. More than just an impersonation, though, this is a whirlwind, career-defining performance.”
‘Stop the Steal’ organiser co-operating with Capitol riot probe
A key figure behind the “Stop the Steal” movement that fuelled protests, conspiracy theories and violence to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election will cooperate with the US Department of Justice in its investigation of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
Ali Alexander – who previously claimed he “schemed up” with a group of House Republicans to put “maximum pressure” on Congress as it convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election – is the first high-profile figure to confirm their cooperation with the government probe.
Donald Trump Jr texted about plan to ‘control’ 2020 election results
After the 2020 election, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the results with a top White House official, according to text messages uncovered by the congressional 6 January investigation.
“We have operational control,” Mr Trump told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the election, as final vote tallies were still being certified. “We have multiple paths. We control them all.”
