Watch live: Outside Trump rally site where assassination attempt took place

Watch a live view of the scene in Pennsylvania on Sunday, 14 July, where Donald Trump was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt.

The former president had been speaking on stage in Butler at around 6pm on Saturday when several popping sounds were heard before Mr Trump ducked behind a podium and was swarmed by security detail.

Mr Trump was seen with blood on his ear and raised a fist to the air in the aftermath.

A person in the crowd was killed and two others were injured.

The FBI has has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting.

Mr Trump has since said he is “fine.”

A post on his Truth Social account said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of [his] right ear.”

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Mr Trump said.