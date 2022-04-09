Trump news – live: Mitch McConnell explains support for ex-president despite past criticism over Capitol riot
The mutual antipathy between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump dates back years, and yet the most Senate Republican leader says he will be voting for him in 2024 if the former president runs for another term saying it is his “obligation” to support the party’s nominee.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal woes continue as New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to hold him in contempt for not complying with a court order to turn over documents in her ongoing civil probe. Her office wants him to pay $10,000 per day until he turns over the documents.
In a statement, Mr Trump slammed Ms James for an “absolute violation” of his civil rights and called her an “operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution” of him.
Meanwhile, investigators in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal probe into Mr Trump’s business dealings are reviewing “evidence not previously explored”.
In other legal news, a North Carolina man became the second member of the extremist group Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiracy regarding the Capitol riot. He will cooperate with prosecutors against other members of the group.
Missing: White House gift records for Trump and Pence
The State Department says it is unable to compile a complete and accurate accounting of gifts presented to former President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials by foreign governments during Trump’s final year in office, citing missing data from the White House.
In a report to be published in the Federal Register next week, the department says the Executive Office of the President did not submit information about gifts received by Trump and his family from foreign leaders in 2020. It also says the General Services Administration didn’t submit information about gifts given to former Vice President Mike Pence and White House staffers that year.
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to plan to storm Capitol, will cooperate against others
A North Carolina man on Friday became the second member of the extremist group Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiring with other group members to stop Congress from formally certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Charles Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty during an appearance in federal court in Washington to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting or impeding federal officers. His plea agreement includes a provision to cooperate in the ongoing Justice Department cases against other Proud Boys members.
Federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of about six to seven years, although terms of his sentence will be up to a federal judge.
Don Jr ‘texted Mark Meadows’ about plan to ‘control’ 2020 election results
In the days immediately after the 2020 election, Donald Trump Jr, openly discussed with a top White House official a detailed plan to “control” who was declared the final winner of the presidential contest, according to text messages uncovered by the congressional 6 January investigation.
“We have operational control,” Mr Trump told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the election, as final vote tallies were still being certified by individual states.
“We have multiple paths We control them all (sic),” he added, according to CNN, which first reported the messages.
Josh Marcus reports.
How white nationalists are using gaming to recruit for terror
Experts are warning that far-right agitators are using online gaming platforms to spread hate and recruit a new generation of converts. Supercharged by the rise of gaming and social isolation during the pandemic, extremism academics say more needs to be done to police these platforms for grooming hate. Io Dodds reports.
Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant tied to Joe Manchin
Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year.
The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”.
Louise Boyle reports.
Don Jr called out for claiming image of Mickey Mouse is sexually explicit
Donald Trump Jr has been slammed for claiming a years-old image of Mickey and Minnie Mouse is sexually explicit.
Mr Trump shared the Disney image to his Instagram of the two cartoon characters embracing, which some have interpreted as displaying a hidden penis.
Disney family member says company should ‘muster the courage’ to counter outrage from conservatives
The granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy E Disney has called on her family’s company to “muster the courage” when it comes to taking a stance on important issues.
In opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Friday, Abigail Disney pointed to outrage over Disney’s response to Florida’s so-called “Dont Say Gay” bill as a reason why bosses should speak out on issues including LGBT+ rights.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Jury acquits two men in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot and deadlocks on two alleged ringleaders
Two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have been acquitted while the jury is still deadlocked on charges for two others portrayed as the “ringleaders”.
Jurors on Friday acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, but failed to reach verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr - prompting the declaration of a mistrial.
Graig Graziosi and John Bowden report.
Biden blasts ‘verbal abuse’ from Republicans during Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings
President Joe Biden blasted Republican attacks against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her confirmation hearings during a celebration of her ascent to the Supreme Court on Friday.
Mr Biden, who as a senator was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that oversees Supreme Court confirmations, said that he expected that the woman he would nominate to replace Justice Stephen Breyer would face a tough confirmation process but that he was appalled by the way she was treated in her hearings.
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report.
