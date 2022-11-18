Whittier police recruits - live: Suspect identified as video shows moment SUV hit 25 sheriff trainees
‘Life-altering’ injuries suffered by some runners
Authorities have identified a suspect arrested after an SUV crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits out on a training run on Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.
As many as 25 of the group of 75 were taken to local hospitals. Five were listed in critical condition with head trauma, a possible amputation, and lacerations, according to reports.
The suspect detained at the scene by authorities has now been named as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22.
He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and may have been under the influence of a recreational drug when the crash occurred, Fox 11 reported. Gutierrez passed a field sobriety test and blew a 0.0 in his blood alcohol check. He is due in court on Friday.
The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in packs with outrunners wearing high-visibility gear.
Aerial footage showed debris strewn across the roadway as first responders tended to the wounded and a surveillance camera caught the shocking moment on video.
Incoming LA County sheriff offers support
Robert Luna, the former Long Beach chief of police who is set to succeed Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva following the recent election, issued a statement: “I’m heartbroken and praying for the recruits who were injured this morning after being hit by a vehicle in Whittier. I want to offer my unconditional support to the Sheriff and Police Chiefs from LA County agencies, their departments and the families of those who are injured in this difficult time.”
LA County supervisor statement
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was shocked to learn of the new this morning.
“I’m tracking this situation closely… it’s senseless and tragic. From the bottom of my heart, hoping these young and courageous trainees were not seriously hurt.”
Local firefighters amongst first on scene
Firefighters at Station 96 near the scene of the incident heard a loud crash after seeing the recruits running past the fire station, fire officials reported.
“After they heard the accident, they immediately responded with 20 response vehicles,” said Captain Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Governor Gavin Newsom statement
California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement of support regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits injured during training this morning when they were struck by a vehicle during their run.
‘Life-altering’ injuries reported
Injuries involved in this collision include loss of limbs, head trauma, and broken bones, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference.
Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, said he told her the car just went straight into them.
“Several of his classmates were severely injured,” she told Good Day LA. “One basically severed foot, another with lacerations to the thigh.”
Mr Musick also reported that another classmate of her boyfriend has a severe head injury.
Light pole prevented more injuries
The SUV that hit the runners this morning crashed into a light pole on the sidewalk after knocking down and injuring two dozen people.
“They had zero warning,” said Captain Pat MacDonald, who oversees the training academy at which the recruits are based. “Thank God for that light pole because the vehicle ultimately hit it and stopped as opposed to possibly hitting more recruits.”
Yesterday’s press briefing: LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
‘No one could ever imagine for this to happen’
A witness, only identified as Joseph, told ABC7 that “the street is really dangerous and it’s a main street but there’s so much foot traffic and also just regular traffic and there’s always people speeding or driving drunk through here”.
He added that it’s not “uncommon to hear a crash outside of the house like that. But I’ve never seen something this bad”.
Joseph said that he and other residents rushed to help, bringing water and towels.
“The car was completely wrecked, like the whole front end was done,” he told ABC7. “The light pole was on the floor ... it was like three or four of us neighbours that came out because this has happened before. We’ve lived here for 10 years. It’s happened before like where a car crashes into a gate, but this was like ... no one could ever imagine for this to happen.”
“There were so many people. Everyone was kind of in various conditions, some were unconscious, some were still conscious, some with really bad injuries to their legs. There was people bleeding from their face,” he said.
“The sheriff’s academy ... like they run through here all the time so you feel kind of connected to them,” the witness told the local TV station. “So it was a really crazy thing to wake up to.”
What do we know about the injured recruits
The members of Academy Class 464 attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located in the 11500 block of Colima Road, approximately a mile and a half from the crash site, Fox 11 reports.
Academy Class 464 consists of 75 recruits for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and police departments from Bell, Glendale, Pasadena, and the University of California Los Angeles.
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, of the 25 injured:
- 1 injured is with Pasadena PD
- 2 injured are with Bell PD
- 2 injured are with Glendale PD
- 20 injured are with LASD
The names of the victims have not been released and Sheriff Villanueva said some of them face a long road to recovery.
