A British judge has quit a top media freedom panel after being condemned for uploading the conviction of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai under a national security law imposed by China.

Lord David Neuberger, who is paid £40,000 to sit as an overseas non-permanent judge on Hong Kong’s top court, has withdrawn as chair of the High Level Panel of Legal Experts on Media Freedomadvising the Media Freedom Coalition just days after voting to uphold a 14-month jail sentence for 76-year-old Beijing critic Mr Lai, who is a British citizen.

Lord Neuberger said it was “undesirable” his work as an overseas judge in Hong Kong would distract from the mission of the organisation and resigned in a letter to the coalition released on Thursday.

In the letter, Lord Neuberger said: “I have now concluded that I should go now, because it is undesirable that focus on my position as a non-permanent Judge in Hong Kong should take away, or distract, from the critical and impactful work of the High Level Panel.”

“It has been an enormous privilege and pleasure to work with so many intelligent, committed, and interesting people on such an important cause.”

But human rights groups have hit out at the decision. “He is choosing the court of Hong Kong over media freedom and integrity. We do not applaud Lord Neuberger’s resignation,” Mark Sabah of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation said.

On Monday, the former Supreme Court judge voted to uphold the conviction of Mr Lai who supported anti-Beijing protests in 2019 and has been locked up for four years amid a Beijing-led crackdown on dissent.

Former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten told The Independent on Tuesday that it was “obvious” the case Lord Neuberger upheld was an “act of vengeance” by the city-state’s government. Mr Lai’s son, Sebastien. said that time is “not on our side” to save his father, particularly given his age.

Mr Lai was jailed in 2021 for taking part in a pro-democracy rally, and faces a life sentence on separate national security charges described as “politically motivated” by Amnesty International.

Lord Neuberger told The Independent earlier this week that he would not comment on the Lai judgment as it had to “speak for itself. He has previously vowed to stay on as a judge and said he would “support the rule of law the best I can”.

More than 1,800 political prisoners have been detained in Hong Kong in a crackdown since mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Two British judges quit Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal in June and warned the territory was “slowly becoming a totalitarian state” with the rule of law “profoundly compromised”.

Mr Lai’s appeal centred on the questions of whether his conviction was proportionate to fundamental human rights protections set out in a pair of non-binding decisions by Britain‘s Supreme Court known as “operational proportionality”.

But Lord Neuberger’s judgment said the British court’s decisions should not be followed in Hong Kong as there is a difference between the legal frameworks for human rights challenges in the two jurisdictions.

British judges have sat on the Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal since 1997 on a non-permanent basis as part of an agreement when the city was handed back to China by the UK. The judges are all retired from their UK roles.

The Media Freedom Coalition brings together 51 countries from six continents to promote media freedom through advocacy, diplomatic interventions, legal reforms, events and funding, according to its website.