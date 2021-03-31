Praise for off-duty police officer who spotted home on fire and rushed to rescue two boys

A police officer and his colleagues in Australia have been praised for spotting a house on fire in Sydney’s south-west and saving the lives of two teenage boys.

Off-duty Campsie crime manager Andrew Mackay saw flames and smoke billowing from a house on Evaline Street on Tuesday. After calling for assistance, he noticed people trapped inside and attempted to enter the house with the help of a bystander.

Constables Jarred Annakin and Brooke Bowen-Williams from Mr Mackay’s station arrived soon after. They entered and searched the house, and found two teenage boys and their 80-year-old grandmother trapped inside.

They first found a 16-year-old boy in a rear bedroom of the house and dragged him to safety, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. A firefighter saw the boy’s 14-year-old cousin in the front of the house and he was also pulled to safety.

Campsie police area commander detective superintendent Kerrie Lewis said that despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman died at the scene.

The teenage boys are in a critical condition. They were taken to a hospital where they remain in induced comas, she said.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is underway.

Five police officers and the bystander were also taken to a hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation, said Ms Lewis.

She also praised the efforts of the officers. “There were challenging circumstances, trying to gain entry to the house. It was a race against time with the fire and smoke billowing.”

“Police and [NSW Fire and Rescue] didn’t hesitate to enter the house, knowing there were people inside who needed to be rescued. The rescue efforts that I observed were nothing short of heroic by those involved,” she said.