Cleo Smith news - live: Missing girl, 4, found alive in Australia after 18 days
Follow the latest live updates here
Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl allegedly abducted from her family’s tent at a campsite in Australia, has been found alive and well after 18 days of intense search efforts.
Cleo, who went missing on 16 October, was found in a locked house not far away in Carnarvon, after the police smashed their way in.
The police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Carnarvon and are questioning him, and the authorities say they have so far not found any connection between the man and the Smith family.
Meanwhile, Cleo has been reunited with her parents. “Our family is whole again,” Ellie Smith, Cleo’s mother, wrote on Instagram as she shared the news.
The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison described the breakthrough as “a huge relief”.
“The fact that that nightmare has come to an end and our worst fears were not realised, is just a huge relief,” Mr Morrison said.
Follow the latest live updates below.
Scott Morrison expresses 'relief' after Cleo Smith found alive
Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison has reacted to the news that Cleo Smith has been found alive, speaking to reporters in the United Arab Emirates on his way home from the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.
Mr Morrison thanked the police for their work in finding the four-year-old. “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. The fact that that nightmare has come to an end and our worst fears were not realised is just a huge relief, a moment for great joy,” Mr Morrison told reporters.
“This particular case, obviously, has captured the hearts of Australians as we felt such terrible sorrow for the family,” he added.
‘Our family is whole again’, says Cleo Smith's mother
“Our family is whole again” wrote Ellie Smith, the mother of missing four-year-old Cleo Smith, after she was found and reunited with her family by Australian police.
Ms Smith, who has not yet spoken to the media, wrote the post on Instagram after Cleo was discovered “alive and well”.
Cleo Smith reunited with her parents
Cleo Smith, who went missing from a campsite in remote Australia more than two weeks ago, has been found inside a locked house.
Sharing the news on Wednesday, Western Australian Deputy Commission Col Blanch, said: “It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith.
“Cleo is alive and well.
“A Police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnarvon about 1am. They found little Cleo in one of the rooms. One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?’
“She said - ‘My name is Cleo’.
“Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later. This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for. It’s the outcome we’ve achieved because of some incredible police work.”
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the news that Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl who went missing from her family’s tent at a campsite in Australia 18 days ago, has been found alive and well.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies