Thousands of Russian scientists have condemned the invasion of Ukraine in an open letter, saying there is “no rational justification for this war”.

Academics - based in their home country as well as abroad - have put their name to a statement calling the war “unfair and senseless” and a “step to nowhere”.

Russia launched an all-out invasion on Ukraine last week and has since been striking cities with missiles and causing hundreds of thousands to flee across the border to safety.

Ukrainian authorities have said more than 2,000 civilians have died since the attack started on Thursday.

In an open letter published online, more than 5,000 Russian scientists have now made their opposition to the invasion known.

“There is no rational justification for this war,” the statement - published in science newspaper trv-science - said.

“Attempts to use the situation in Donbass as a pretext for launching a military operation do not inspire any trust. It is clear that Ukraine does not pose a threat to the security of our country.”

The open letter - whose signatures include many academics from the Russian Academy of Science - said the war against Ukraine was “unfair and frankly senseless”.

The scientists also raised concerns over what the implications of the attack would be back home, saying Russia had “doomed itself to international isolation”.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

This was made clear earlier this week in a mass walkout of diplomats at the UN Human Rights Council when a video message from the Russian foreign minister was played.

Russia has also been cut off from the world on multiple fronts since its invasion, with its ability to bank internationally curtailed, its athletes banned from sports competitions and planes restricted over Europe.

In their letter, the scientists said they were worried about what this meant for their work. “Conducting scientific research is unthinkable without full cooperation with colleagues from other countries,” they said.

“The isolation of Russia from the world means further cultural and technological degradation of our country in the complete absence of positive prospects. War with Ukraine is a step to nowhere.”

On the seventh day of the invasion, shelling in the second-largest city Kharkiv killed at least 25 people and injured at least 120 others, while the Russians also pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

Meanwhile, a large convoy of military advanced slowly towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.