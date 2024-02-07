✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

Ukrainian soldiers holed out in a key eastern city on the frontline, surrounded on three sides, are facing a “very difficult” challenge to defend their positions, a Ukrainian official has said.

Following reports that Russian forces had advanced into the northeast outskirts of Avdiivka, a key city in Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian head of the city's military administration hinted that they have lost control of the situation.

“The situation is very difficult, very tense,” Vitalii Barabash said. “We could say that a few weeks ago, the situation was difficult but (still) under control.”

On Monday, veteran Ukrainian war journalist Andriy Tsaplienko described the situation as “critical”.

“[Russian forces] are hundreds of metres away from the main logistical artery of the Ukrainian defenders,” he said. “The situation is critical.”

Avdiivka, a small city known for its coke plant, has been a flashpoint on the frontline since last October, when Russia launched a costly, mechanised assault.

Military analysts have told The Independent that their renewed attempts to take the city are likely a push to give Vladimir Putin something to show off when he is re-elected in March.