Ukraine-Russia war – live: Frontline city facing ‘critical’ Kremlin attack as Putin wants political prize
Experts suggested Vladimir Putin is pushing for his forces to take Avdiivka in time for his March re-election
Ukrainian soldiers holed out in a key eastern city on the frontline, surrounded on three sides, are facing a “very difficult” challenge to defend their positions, a Ukrainian official has said.
Following reports that Russian forces had advanced into the northeast outskirts of Avdiivka, a key city in Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian head of the city's military administration hinted that they have lost control of the situation.
“The situation is very difficult, very tense,” Vitalii Barabash said. “We could say that a few weeks ago, the situation was difficult but (still) under control.”
On Monday, veteran Ukrainian war journalist Andriy Tsaplienko described the situation as “critical”.
“[Russian forces] are hundreds of metres away from the main logistical artery of the Ukrainian defenders,” he said. “The situation is critical.”
Avdiivka, a small city known for its coke plant, has been a flashpoint on the frontline since last October, when Russia launched a costly, mechanised assault.
Military analysts have told The Independent that their renewed attempts to take the city are likely a push to give Vladimir Putin something to show off when he is re-elected in March.
Norway must brace for conflict with Russia amid Sweden and Finland’s Nato bids, warns defence minister
Norway’s defence minister urged his country to be ready for a possible conflict with Russia even after the end of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
He said Russia might retaliate in response to Finland and Sweden‘s new Nato membership. Other Nato nations have also explicitly warned of Russia’s aggression and plans to disrupt peace in the region in the past few months.
A bestselling novelist was duped by pro-Putin prank callers. He now faces jail
A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of a bestselling novelist living in London on charges of “justifying terrorism” – the latest incident in a Kremlin crackdown on Russians opposing the war in Ukraine.
Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, was charged in absentia by Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Tuesday. He is now under an arrest warrant and will be detained if he returns to Russia.
McConnell surrenders to Maga – and leaves allies behind
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell all but acknowledged on Tuesday that the security bill that included provisions for border security and restrictions to immigration in exchange for money for Ukraine will not pass the Senate.
As we at The Independent’sInside Washington newsletter like to say, what McConnell does not says matters as much as what he does. And after he gave a few condescending pats on the head to Republican Oklahoma Senator James Lankford for being the sacrificial lamb in these negotiations, he said “it’s been made pretty clear to us by the speaker that it will not become law.”
Russia has taken control of one of the world’s biggest atomic power plants. Experts want to look inside
Fears remain over the ‘fragile’ security at one of the world’s biggest atomic power plants following Putin’s war on Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has seen worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said Tuesday.
Ukrainian civilians trapped under rubble after Russia destroys Kharkiv hotel
Three people have been pulled from the rubble and one person remains trapped after Russia attacked a hotel in Kharkiv in the early hours of Tuesday, according to officials in Ukraine.
The three-storey hotel in the Bohodukhiv region in northeastern Ukraine has been destroyed, Kharkiv oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov said on his official Telegram channel.
Two-month old Ukrainian baby killed as Russian missile attack strikes Kharkiv hotel
General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirms surge in Russian attacks along war frontline
Ukraine-border bill on life support as pro-Trump Republicans and progressives come out against it
Conservative Republicans came out staunchly against a bipartisan agreement to restrict immigration and put in place additional border security resources in exchange for aid to Ukraine and Israel on Monday.
House Republican leadership – including House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik – put out a joint statement saying the bill was “DEAD on arrival.”
Turkish war drone factory to open in Ukraine with plans to supply to 30 countries
Turkish defence company Baykar has started building a factory near Kyiv that will employ around 500 people and manufacture either its TB2 or TB3 drone models, the company’s chief executive has said.
Turkish-made Bayraktar drones have gained prominence globally after being used by Ukraine’s military to thwart Russian forces by destroying armoured vehicles and artillery systems.
Baykar has said it has signed export deals for its TB2 drone with 30 countries. These include Ukraine, Ethiopia, Libya and Azerbaijan since 2018, according to think tank SIPRI.
Zelensky says he is preparing reset of senior Ukrainian leadership
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said a broad “reset” of the country’s military and leadership is needed – suggesting his plans go beyond removing his army’s top commander, Valery Zaluzhny.
“Definitely a reset, a new beginning is necessary,” he said, when asked about rumours of General Zaluzhny’s dismissal by Italian outlet Rai News. “I have something serious in mind, which is not about a single person but about the direction of the country’s leadership.”
Former Fox News host announces he is interviewing Vladimir Putin
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced that he is in Moscow to interview Vladimir Putin, ending days of speculation after he was first spotted in the Russian capital a couple days ago.
We will have more on this story later. For now, you can view his statement as to why has decided to interview the Russian autocrat.
His video has drawn widespread criticism for playing into the hands of Putin’s propaganda.
