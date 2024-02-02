Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin hit by ‘warship sinking’ as EU breaks £43bn aid deadlock
Hungary’s Viktor Orban appears to have relented on months of opposition to further aid to Ukraine
Ukraine claims to have sunk another warship in Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea fleet, in an overnight drone attack near occupied Crimea.
In claims echoed by multiple Russian military bloggers, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency claimed that special forces units struck several direct hits to the hull of the Ivanovets missile ship as it patrolled near Lake Donuzlav, after which the warship “rolled to the stern and sank”.
The loss, if confirmed, marks merely the latest embarrasment for the Russian fleet, which analysts say has been forced to disperse from its former positions in the Black Sea amid mounting losses.
It came as the European Union unanimously agreed to send a €50bn (£43bn) support package to Ukraine after months of deadlock, in which Hungary had refused to vote in favour the aid.
The breakthrough came after Hungary’s leader Viktor Orban – who had accused Brussels of trying to “blackmail” Budapest – sat down with the EU’s top five leaders to discuss ceasing his blocking of the bill, which requires unanimity from the bloc’s 27 members to go through.
One civilian killed and eight wounded in attacks along frontline, officials say
Fighting has continued to claim civilian casualties along the front line stretching across eastern and southern Ukraine.
In the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian army shelled 11 towns and villages, killing one person in the village of Tsukuryne on Thursday. In Toretsk, two people were wounded during a rocket attack, the Ukrainian presidential office said.
In the south, six civilians were wounded in the Kherson region, including a husband and wife in Beryslav who were hit by a drone attack while riding a motorcycle through the city.
Kremlin claims Russian plane shot down by US-made Patriot missiles
Kremlin investigators have alleged that a Russian military transport plane which crashed last month was brought down by two US-made Patriot missiles fired by Kyiv's forces.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, the main state criminal investigation agency, claimed the two missiles were fired by the Ukrainian military from near the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.
The committee said 116 fragments from two MIM-104A missiles fired from a Patriot system were found near the crash site in the Belgorod region. It produced no physical evidence for its claims.
Watch: Emotional moment Ukrainian prisoners of war arrive home in first swap since downed plane
Orban veto ‘has no teeth’, diplomat claims
A diplomat has claimed that the veto right secured by Hungary’s Viktor Orban in today’s agreement of a €50bn Ukraine aid package “has no teeth”, as others claimed tensions over his obection to the deal reached “boiling point” at an eve-of-summit leaders’ dinner in Brussels.
“The tensions were tangible during dinner yesterday, the talks tough...Everyone was angry at him,” said one diplomat,” one diplomat told Reuters, as another said: “It reached boiling point.”
Facing a united front, Mr Orban was forced to abandon key demands, including an insistence that the four-year package should not be part of the EU’s collective budget and that he should have an annual right to block it.
He also received no assurances that the EU would release funds frozen due to concerns about democratic standards and the rule of law in Hungary, diplomats said.
While he claimed victory by declaring he had secured a “control mechanism” on the Ukrainian aid and received assurances that none of the frozen money would go to Ukraine, diplomats from multiple EU countries said that the regular reviews of that aid would not allow any single member to veto it. Officials added that there had never been any plan for frozen cash earmarked for Budapest to be reallocated to Ukraine.
“He can now save face and say he won a veto right. But that has no teeth,” a third diplomat told Reuters.
Ukraine’s Zaluzhny calls for Ukraine to produce more drones
Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny has laid out a set of priorities for Ukraine and named challenges blighting the country’s war effort in an opinion piece published after several media outlets reported that he could be dismissed from his post by president Volodymyr Zelensky.
In his CNN piece, Mr Zaluzhny said Ukraine needed to find new ways and capabilities to gain an advantage over Russia as the full-scale war nears its third year, writing: “The challenge for our armed forces cannot be underestimated. It is to create a completely new state system of technological rearmament,” he wrote.
“Taking everything into account at this moment, we think the creation of such a system could be achieved in five months. Our partners are of the same view.”
He added: “Crucially, it is these unmanned systems – such as drones – along with other types of advanced weapons, that provide the best way for Ukraine to avoid being drawn into a positional war, where we do not possess the advantage.”
But Mr Zaluzhny criticised what he said was the “inability” of state institutions in Ukraine to improve the manpower levels of the armed forces without the use of what he called “unpopular measures”.
The remark appeared a powerful indictment of Ukraine’s attempted reform of the army mobilisation process , which has been unable to clear the parliamentary commission for weeks so that it can be debated by politicians.
Ukraine publishes footage of drones hitting Russian warship
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency has published footage purporting to show drones striking a warship, as it claimed to have sunk another vessel in Russia’s Black Sea fleet in an overnight attack on Thursday.
US Senate to vote on bill to provide more aid to Ukraine and Israel
The US Senate will vote next week on a bipartisan bill that would strengthen border security and also provide more aid to Ukraine and Israel, the chamber’s top Democrat has said.
“We cannot simply shirk from our responsibilities just because the task is difficult,” Chuk Schumer said on the Senate floor, adding that the text of the package will be released by Sunday, with the initial vote taking place no later than Wednesday.
Senate negotiators have been in the talks on the package for months. Former president Donald Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House, has urged Congress to reject the deal and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has also voiced scepticism about the talks.
Ukraine and Russia exchange hundreds of prisoners of war in first swap after plane crash
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war, in the first swap since a plane that Moscow claimed was carrying 65 Ukrainian captured soldiers crashed last month, Tom Watling reports.
Ukraine said it had received 207 PoWs in the latest exchange, while the Russian defence ministry said both sides had exchanged 195 captured soldiers each. Ukraine’s state body in charge of PoWs said the exchange, the 50th of its kind, had brought home soldiers involved in defending the cities of Mariupol and Kherson, both in southern Ukraine, as well as some captured by Russia on Snake Island in the Black Sea.
In her latest Independent Voices column, Mary Dejevsky looks at the protest today in Brussels which saw upwards of 1,200 tractors converge on the European parliament. She writes:
Whether local, national or EU-wide, elections – or disunited governments – offer all manner of opportunities for lobbying, rallying and outright brinkmanship, and this is surely at least part of what we are seeing with the bonfires in front of the European parliament.
What is more, farmers may be the EU’s single most powerful lobby. They have two common concerns at present. One – the main focus of the Brussels and Paris protests – is what they see as ever more intrusive EU red tape, at least some of which reflects the EU’s environmental agenda. As such, their complaints chime with a wider public concern in many countries about fuel prices and the cost to consumers of “green” policies imposed – again, as some see it – without a sufficient popular mandate.
The other concern can be summed up in a word: Ukraine. One form of EU assistance to Ukraine has taken the form of imports of grain and other agricultural products that can no longer be exported to Russia or other countries by sea. Many EU farmers, however, regard this as unwelcome, unfair competition. It became an election issue in both Slovakia and Poland last year, and remains contentious, on top of the ongoing cost of helping Ukraine.
In some respects, this is a warning of the difficulties that Ukraine’s proposed accession to the EU is likely to present, when and if it happens. It is a big country, a poor country, and a major agricultural producer. In time, this could become a serious point of contention within the EU.
Ukraine claims to sink another of Russia’s Black Sea warships
Ukraine’s claims to have sunk another warship in Russia’s Black Sea fleet in an overnight drone attack.
Special forces destroyed the Ivanovets missile ship as it patrolled the sea near Lake Donuzlav, close to occupied Crimea, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR) said.
“As a result of a number of direct hits to the hull, the Russian ship suffered damage incompatible with further movement – the Ivanovets rolled to the stern and sank,” the GUR’s statement said.
“The value of the ship is approximately $60m-$70m [£47m-£55m].”
The claims were echoed by multiple Russian military bloggers, one of whom said the warship’s crew had “fought to the last” to keep it afloat.
