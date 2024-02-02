✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine claims to have sunk another warship in Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea fleet, in an overnight drone attack near occupied Crimea.

In claims echoed by multiple Russian military bloggers, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency claimed that special forces units struck several direct hits to the hull of the Ivanovets missile ship as it patrolled near Lake Donuzlav, after which the warship “rolled to the stern and sank”.

The loss, if confirmed, marks merely the latest embarrasment for the Russian fleet, which analysts say has been forced to disperse from its former positions in the Black Sea amid mounting losses.

It came as the European Union unanimously agreed to send a €50bn (£43bn) support package to Ukraine after months of deadlock, in which Hungary had refused to vote in favour the aid.

The breakthrough came after Hungary’s leader Viktor Orban – who had accused Brussels of trying to “blackmail” Budapest – sat down with the EU’s top five leaders to discuss ceasing his blocking of the bill, which requires unanimity from the bloc’s 27 members to go through.