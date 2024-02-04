✕ Close Moment Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia has claimed 28 people were killed following a Ukrainian attack on a bakery in the city of Lysychansk in the occupied Ukrainian region of Luhansk, say Russia’s emergencies ministry.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said “dozens of civilians” were in the building at the time of the attack and that Western weapons were used.

The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said Ukraine shelled the bakery using the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

It comes as Vladimir Putin censored a protest by the wives of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine and arrested up to 27 journalists covering the event.

Members of the Russian “Way Home” movement laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow to mark 500 days since partial mobilisation in the country, according to the ISW.

But Russian state media outlets did not cover the protest, of which 200 people attended, and only reported that the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office warned against attending an unspecified protest.