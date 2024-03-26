Jump to content

Analysis

Gaps are emerging between the UK and US in their support for Israel and it’s Cameron who is setting the tone

The so-called special relationship has frayed over how to approach the massive civilian harm caused by Israel’s war on Gaza. Richard Hall takes a look at how the conversation is changing between the allies and the foreign secretary’s role in setting a new course

Tuesday 26 March 2024 17:42
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron who many thing is setting a new tone

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron who many thing is setting a new tone

(AFP via Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the Hamas attack in southern Israel on 7 October last year, countries around the world rallied around Tel Aviv and pledged their support. Two allies however went further than most: the United States and the United Kingdom. Britain sent surveillance aircraft, two Royal Navy support ships and some 100 Royal Marines, while the US sent two aircraft carriers, along with ships and jets.

That quick action was symbolic of the lockstep between the US and UK when it comes to Israel.

On everything from weapons sales, to United Nations resolutions, political support and military collaboration, the pair have been steadfast in their allegiance with Israel for decades.

