In the aftermath of the Hamas attack in southern Israel on 7 October last year, countries around the world rallied around Tel Aviv and pledged their support. Two allies however went further than most: the United States and the United Kingdom. Britain sent surveillance aircraft, two Royal Navy support ships and some 100 Royal Marines, while the US sent two aircraft carriers, along with ships and jets.

That quick action was symbolic of the lockstep between the US and UK when it comes to Israel.

On everything from weapons sales, to United Nations resolutions, political support and military collaboration, the pair have been steadfast in their allegiance with Israel for decades.