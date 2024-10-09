Israel-Lebanon latest: Biden and Netanyahu to discuss Israeli plans to strike Iran
Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to respond to Iran’s huge missile barrage launched at Israel last week
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
US president Joe Biden is set to speak with Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel’s plans to strike Iran in response to a massive missile barrage launched at Israel by Tehran last week.
Biden is said to want to “shape the limitations” of Israel’s retaliation to ensure targets hit across Iran are “significant” without being disproportionate, White House officials said.
Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to respond to Iran’s attack last Tuesday, which saw almost 200 ballistic missiles fired at Israel.
It comes after Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant both suggested Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.
“We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of the replacement,” Netanyahu said.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah targeted Israeli forces near the Lebanese border village of Labbouneh with artillery shells and rockets on Wednesday, injuring three soliders.
The conflict in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks after Israel launched ground operations into southern Lebanon on 1 October that expanded further this week.
Israel carries out new strikes in Gaza
At least 18 people were killed in overnight military strikes on Gaza as Israeli forces pressed on with a raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave’s north.
The Israeli military says the raid, now in its fifth day, is intended to stop Hamas fighters staging further attacks from Jabalia and to prevent them regrouping.
It has repeatedly issued evacuation orders to residents of Jabalia and nearby areas, but Palestinian and UN officials say there are no safe places to flee to in the Gaza Strip.
“At least 400,000 people are trapped in the area,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN Palestinian refugee Agency (UNRWA), posted on X on Wednesday.
“Recent evacuation orders from the Israeli Authorities are forcing people to flee again & again, especially from Jabalia Camp. Many are refusing because they know too well that no place anywhere in Gaza is safe.”
Israeli strikes kill 12 Palestinians in Gaza as hospitals ordered to evacuate patients and staff
Israeli strikes this morning killed at least 12 Palestinians, including nine members of the same family, in northern and central Gaza, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA reported.
The nine family members were killed in a strike targeting their apartment in the Shejaia neighbourhood in northern Gaza, it added.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Strip said the Israeli military called for three hospitals in northern Gaza — Kamal Adwan, Awda and the Indonesian Hospital — to evacuate patients and medical staff.
“The military contacted me directly and said in a threatening way, ‘tomorrow all the patients and staff in Kamal Adwan must be removed or they will be exposed to danger.’ Clearly, it’s a clear threat,” said the hospital’s director, Hossam Abu Safiya.
“We have told all sides that the north is still crowded with people ... and we have the right to provide them services,” Abu Safiya said.
“We are staying firm and will continue to provide services no matter what the cost.”
Earlier, Kamal Adwan Hospital said at least 15 people, including two women, four children and four people trying to retrieve bodies, were killed yesterday in the fighting in Jabaliya.
“The situation is extremely difficult. The bombing and explosions haven’t stopped,” said Jabaliya resident Mahmoud Abu Shehatah. “It’s like the first days of the war.”
Iran warns Gulf states against use of airspace for attacks
Iran has urged Gulf states to not allow their airspace or military bases to be used against Tehran, warning that any such move would draw a response.
The remarks come amid growing concern over possible Israeli retaliation for last week’s Iranian missile attack, as Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi headed to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states for talks today.
“Iran made it clear that any action by a Persian Gulf country against Tehran, whether through the use of airspace or military bases, will be regarded by Tehran as an action taken by the entire group, and Tehran will respond accordingly,” the senior Iranian official told Reuters.
“The message emphasised the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability,” he said.
Biden and Netanyahu to discuss Israeli plans to strike Iran
US president Joe Biden is set to speak with Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel’s plans to strike Iran in response to a massive missile barrage launched at Israel by Tehran last week.
Biden is said to want to “shape the limitations” of Israel’s retaliation to ensure targets hit across Iran are “significant” without being disproportionate, White House officials said.
Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to respond to Iran’s attack last Tuesday, which saw almost 200 ballistic missiles fired at Israel.
UK facing heightened threat of ‘plot after plot’ from Iran
British intelligence is facing a “hell of a job” over rising threats from Iran and Russia, as well as the resurgence of Isis and Al-Qaeda, the head of MI5 has warned.
A day after Sir Keir Starmer called on the international community to focus on the “malign” regime in Iran, which supports proxies across the Middle East including Hamas and Hezbollah, Ken McCallum said British intelligence has thwarted 20 Tehran-backed plots that “presented potentially lethal threats to British citizens” since the start of 2022.
"We've seen plot after plot here in the UK, at an unprecedented pace and scale," the MI5 director general said.
Tom Watling reports.
MI5: UK facing threat of ‘plot after plot’ from Iran, Russia and Isis
Ken McCallum says Russian intelligence agencies are also on a ‘sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets’ with ‘arson, sabotage and more’
Seven civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Syria
At least seven civilians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike which targeted a residential building in the Mezuzah suburb west of the Syrian capital Damascus.
The airstrikes caused “grave” material damage on private properties in surrounding areas, Syrian state media reported.
Three missiles fired from the direction of the Golan Heights landed in Syria, according to the report.
“Israel targeted a building frequented by senior Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah operatives, as well as a car parked in front of the building,” said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Rami Abdel Rahman, the chief of the Observatory, told AFP that nine people were killed, five of them civilians including a child. The other two civilians were foreign nationals, he said.
The Iranian embassy in Syria confirmed that none of the dead were Iranians.
The Syrian foreign ministry condemned “in the strongest terms this brutal crime against defenceless civilians” calling for “immediate measures” to stop Israel. Message Adam Withnall
Comment: It’s time to get tough on Iran – and help the people overthrow their despotic leaders
It’s time to get tough on Iran – and help the people overthrow their despotic leaders
Britain and its allies need to square up to Iran – starting by designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation and cutting off the ayatollahs’ financial lifeline, writes chair of the 1922 Committee Bob Blackman
In pics: Smoke rises over Beirut airport as Israel strikes Dahieh
Iraqi militant group claims drone attack on Israel
The Iraqi wing of the Islamic Resistance has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on southern Israel.
The group claimed the kamikaze drones were fired “in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon” as it pledged to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds”, in a reference to Israel.
The Israeli military last night said it intercepted a drone “launched from the east”, referring to Iraq.
The military said no air raid sirens were activated before the interception “in accordance with protocol”.
Hezbollah steps up rocket fire
Hezbollah fired another barrage of rockets into Israel and the militant group’s acting leader vowed to keep up the pressure that has forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes near the Lebanese border.
Dozens of rockets fired by Hezbollah were aimed as far south as Haifa, and the Israeli government warned residents north of the coastal city to limit activities, prompting the closure of more schools.
The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched about 180 rockets across the border.
The Israeli military said it sent more ground troops into southern Lebanon and that a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an airstrike.