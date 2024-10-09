Israel-Lebanon latest: Biden and Netanyahu to discuss Israeli plans to strike Iran

✕ Close Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

US president Joe Biden is set to speak with Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel’s plans to strike Iran in response to a massive missile barrage launched at Israel by Tehran last week.

Biden is said to want to “shape the limitations” of Israel’s retaliation to ensure targets hit across Iran are “significant” without being disproportionate, White House officials said.

Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to respond to Iran’s attack last Tuesday, which saw almost 200 ballistic missiles fired at Israel.

It comes after Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant both suggested Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

“We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of the replacement,” Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah targeted Israeli forces near the Lebanese border village of Labbouneh with artillery shells and rockets on Wednesday, injuring three soliders.

The conflict in Lebanon has escalated dramatically in recent weeks after Israel launched ground operations into southern Lebanon on 1 October that expanded further this week.