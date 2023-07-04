Jump to content

Israel-Palestine latest: Tel Aviv car and knife attack leaves eight injured as Jenin raid continues

Tel Aviv attack comes amid Israeli military operation in Jenin

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Martha McHardy
Tuesday 04 July 2023 20:00
Aftermath of car-ramming that injured several Tel Aviv

A suspected Palestinian car-ramming and stabbing attack injured at least eight people in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police have said.

A medical official said the incident appeared to have included at least one stabbing victim, and that a suspected assailant had been “neutralised” by first-responders.

Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the attack was carried out by one of its members as a response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier the United Nations said three children are among ten people killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, as it raised alarm over the scale of the operation.

UN aid agencies on Tuesday also said there were restrictions on medical access. “We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and airstrikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp,” Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told a briefing.

She said three children were among those killed, without providing details.

Recommended

A year of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians just escalated. Is this an uprising?

Airstrikes targeting Palestinian militants in a crowded residential area. Armored bulldozers plowing through narrow streets, crushing cars and piling up debris. Protesters burning tires. A mounting death toll.

Israel’s large-scale military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday had undeniable similarities with the second Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s — a period that claimed thousands of lives.

But the current fighting is also different from those intense years of violence. It’s more limited in scope, with Israeli military operations focused on several strongholds of Palestinian militants.

Read more on the ongoing conflict here:

A year of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians just escalated. Is this an uprising?

Israel’s latest large-scale military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank had undeniable similarities with the second Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s

Natalie Crockett4 July 2023 20:00
Israeli troops start to withdraw from Jenin, defence source says

Israeli forces began to withdraw late on Tuesday from the Palestinian city of Jenin, a defence source said, after carrying out one of the biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years.

Martha Mchardy4 July 2023 19:58
UN Security Council to meet Friday over West Bank violence - diplomats

The U.N. Security Council will meet behind closed-doors on Friday to discuss the Middle East, diplomats said, following Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in years.

The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates “in light of the alarming developments in Palestine,” diplomats said.

Martha Mchardy4 July 2023 19:58
CCTV captures moment of car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

CCTV video circulated online showed a pickup truck mounting a pavement and cycle lane outside a mall at high speed, striking at least two people.

The driver is seen exiting through a window, stabbing a cafe-goer and chasing other people with knife in hand.

“I saw the grey pickup pull up at peak speed and ram the bus stop, powerfully. In the first seconds you think it could have been a mistake by the driver,” said Liron Bahash, a sports teacher who was at the scene on a lunch break.

“He exited through the window, not the door, like in a movie, with a knife in hand and started chasing civilians. Now you understand it’s an attack. We ran for our lives,” Bahash told Reuters.

Israel’s far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir came to the scene and repeated his call for citizens to carry weapons in order to thwart street attacks.

“Once Israel began its activity in Jenin, we knew that terrorism will try to rear its head,” he said.

Natalie Crockett4 July 2023 19:00
‘My daughter has been crying non-stop since the Jenin assault began'

I woke up today to the second day of the biggest Israeli invasion of the Jenin refugee camp since 2002. Yesterday, we awoke to the blaring of sirens that signalled the start of the assault. From then, the atmosphere was filled with anxiety and a deep sense of foreboding.

This is not an unprecedented aggression or experience, as I am reminded of the last invasion of this scale which I also witnessed, and all the memories come flooding back. When those rockets fell, I remember the feeling when explosions shattered the windows of my house. As a Palestinian living under Israeli aggression, we are forced into a continuous cycle of grief and trauma.

Read Mustafa Sheta’s full account here:

Opinion: My daughter has been crying non-stop since the Jenin assault began

All around me, the refugee camp is filled with frantic, panicked families, the rubble of destroyed homes – and tear gas – writes Mustafa Sheta

Natalie Crockett4 July 2023 18:30
Watch: CCTV captures moment of car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

Martha Mchardy4 July 2023 17:43
Thousands displaced by Israel's West Bank operation as violence spreads

Thousands of people were evacuated from the Jenin refugee camp as one of Israel’s biggest West Bank military operations in years continued for a second day on Tuesday and a car-ramming in Tel Aviv underlined the risk of violence spreading.

The densely populated refugee camp, where some 14,000 people live in less than half a square kilometre, has been one of the focal points of a wave of violence that has swept the West Bank for more than a year, drawing growing international alarm.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had evacuated 500 families from the camp, or around 3,000 people, and UN agencies expressed alarm at the scale of the air and ground operation.

Trucks brought food, water and other supplies collected by volunteers in the nearby city of Nablus to Jenin where they were distributed at hospitals and social centres to those displaced by the fighting.

Jihad Hassan, 63, who fled the camp with his family after his son was wounded, said the drone strike had prompted him to leave.

“You don’t hear a sound, you just see the explosion,” he said, as he waited with his son at the Jenin Government Hospital. “It is something, when a person is forced to leave their home,” he said.

Echoing Palestinian emergency services, the World Health Organization said first responders had been prevented from entering the camp to reach wounded people. An Israeli military spokesman said there had been no such order.

“Ambulances have a free pass and we are also coordinating the entry of ambulances,” he told reporters late on Monday.

Martha Mchardy4 July 2023 16:58
Watch live: Palestinians protest along Israel-Gaza border fence against Israeli army raid in Jenin

Watch live as Palestinians gather in protest along the Israel-Gaza border fence against the Israeli army raid in Jenin.

Live: Palestinians protest along Israel-Gaza border fence against Israeli army raid in Jenin

Watch live as Palestinians gather in protest along Israel-Gaza border fence against Israeli army raid in Jenin.Click here to subscribe to The Independent: ht...

Martha Mchardy4 July 2023 16:34
Tel Aviv attack witness: ‘We ran for our lives’

Witnesses to the Tel Aviv car-ramming attack which injured eight people have described their horror.

CCTV footage circulated online showed a pickup truck mounting a pavement and bicycle lane outside a mall at high speed, striking at least two people. The driver is seen exiting through a window, stabbing a cafe-goer and chasing other people with knife in hand.

Israeli security and emergency personnel work at the site of a reported car ramming attack in Tel Avi

(AFP via Getty Images)

“I saw the grey pickup pull up at peak speed and ram the bus stop, powerfully. In the first seconds you think it could have been a mistake by the driver,” said Liron Bahash, a sports teacher who was at the scene on a lunch break.

“He exited through the window, not the door, like in a movie, with a knife in hand and started chasing civilians. Now you understand it’s an attack. We ran for our lives,” Bahash told Reuters.

Martha Mchardy4 July 2023 15:57
Latest pictures from the scene of Tel Aviv car-ramming attack

Israeli security and emergency personel inspect the scene

(EPA)

Israeli security forces and emergency workers stand near the site of a car ramming attack

(EPA)

Eight people were injured

(EPA)
Martha Mchardy4 July 2023 15:36

