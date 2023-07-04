✕ Close Aftermath of car-ramming that injured several Tel Aviv

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspected Palestinian car-ramming and stabbing attack injured at least eight people in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police have said.

A medical official said the incident appeared to have included at least one stabbing victim, and that a suspected assailant had been “neutralised” by first-responders.

Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the attack was carried out by one of its members as a response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier the United Nations said three children are among ten people killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, as it raised alarm over the scale of the operation.

UN aid agencies on Tuesday also said there were restrictions on medical access. “We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and airstrikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp,” Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told a briefing.

She said three children were among those killed, without providing details.