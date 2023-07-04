Israel-Palestine latest: Seven injured in Tel Aviv ‘car-ramming and stabbing attack’
Tel Aviv attack comes amid Isreali military operation in Jenin
Journalists ‘directly targeted’ by Israeli army in Jenin
A suspected Palestinian car-ramming and stabbing attack injured at least seven people in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police have said.
A medical official said the incident appeared to have included at least one stabbing victim, and that a suspected assailant had been “neutralised” by first-responders.
Earlier the United Nations said three children are among ten people killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, as it raised alarm over the scale of the operation.
UN aid agencies on Tuesday also said there were restrictions on medical access. “We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and airstrikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp,” Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told a briefing.
She said three children were among those killed, without providing details.
Breaking: Seven injured in suspected Palestinian car-ramming
A suspected Palestinian car-ramming and stabbing attack injured at least seven people in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, police have confirmed.
A medical official said the incident appeared to have included at least one stabbing victim, and that a suspected assailant had been "neutralised" by first-responders.
Initial reports said the number of people injured was 10.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as it comes in.
Hamas claims Tel Aviv attack carried out by one of its members
Hamas has claimed the car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv was carried out by one of its members.
The group identified the attacker as Abdel-Wahhab Issa Hussein Khalayleh, a 20-year-old from Hebron, saying he struck Israel’s commercial capital in retaliation for the ongoing military raid in the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin, in which 10 Palestinians have been killed during clashes with local gunmen.
“This heroic (Tel Aviv) operation is an act of self-defence in the face of the ongoing Zionist massacre in Jenin, the crimes of displacement, killing and destruction executed by occupation forces,” Hamas said in a statement.
UK urges Israeli Defence Forces to ‘demonstrate restraint’
The UK is urging the Israeli Defence Forces to “demonstrate restraint, to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law and to prioritise the protection of civilians”, a Foreign Office minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, has said.
MPs call on Government to take action to bring conflict in Israel to an end
Labour and senior Conservative MPs have called on the Government to take action aimed at bringing the conflict in Israel to an end.
Shadow Foreign Office minister Wayne David told the Commons: “The only real solution will be a settlement based on two states, a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and independent Palestinian state.
“We strongly oppose actions which are making this two-state solution harder to achieve. So my question to the minister, my fundamental question, is what of substance is the minister and the Government doing to bring this immediate conflict to an end and lay the foundations for a two-state solution?”
Tory former minister Crispin Blunt said: “Understanding that this comes in the context of Israel building settlements that block the route to a settlement of this dispute, and understanding that Israel is failing to show restraint, failing to follow international humanitarian law, failing to protect civilians, what is the Government actually going to do?”
Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the UK had last week sent a co-ordinated message alongside Canada and Australia condemning illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, adding: “We will continue to work with our friends and allies to make that message clearly heard.”
A Conservative MP suggested Israel’s raid on the West Bank was a “proportionate attempt to reduce terrorism”, eliciting groans from the Opposition.
Harrow East MP Bob Blackman told the Commons: “So far, the Operation Home And Garden has resulted in the destruction of three labs, hundreds of IEDs, thousands of grenades, underneath the mosque there were two tunnels with hundreds of weapons, 120 people have been arrested and clearly the terrorist activity is going to be severely limited.
“Behind all this is the IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and Hamas, and the Jenin Battalion. Does she agree with me that this is a proportionate attempt to reduce terrorism against the state of Israel?”
Following groans of protest from opposition MPs, Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “As I say, whilst the UK remains absolutely resolute in its commitment to Israel’s security and we condemn absolutely Hamas and other terrorist groups use of indiscriminate force, we call on all parties to maintain a proportionate balance so that we can de-escalate the existing situation and ensure that civilians are not caught up in this any more.”
Labour MP urges foreign secretary to ‘immediately suspend’ all arms sales to Israel Defence Forces
A Labour MP has urged the foreign secretary to “immediately suspend” all arms sales to the Israel Defence Forces.
Asking an urgent question, Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter told the Commons: “The UK currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council and it is therefore responsible for guiding the response of the Security Council to requests made by the Palestinian authority. So can I please ask, what is the UK Government doing in its capacity as president of the UN Security Council?”
She went on: “Can the foreign secretary say what steps he will take to reveal whether the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has made any use of UK’s arms sold to Israel in this attack and will he immediately suspend all arms sales, including surveillance technology, and will he ban collaboration between the UK and Israel’s armed forces and military industries as a result of this horrific attack on civilians?”
Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan replied: “As I say, whilst the UK will always support Israel’s right to self-defence, the protection of civilians and particularly children must always be prioritised.”
Emergency services on scene as seven hurt in car-ramming and stabbing attack
Emergency services attended the scene of a car ramming after seven people were injured in an attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, 4 July. Holly Patrick reports:
Tel Aviv: Emergency services on scene as several hurt in car-ramming
Emergency services attended the scene of car ramming after several people were injured in an attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, 4 July. Israeli police said Tuesday's incident was a suspected Palestinian attack. It comes after ten people, including three children, were killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Police said the suspect rammed into pedestrians on Pinchas Rosen Street before trying to stab them. He was shot dead by a civilian. Islamist militant group Hamas praised the attack as “heroic and revenge for the military operation in Jenin.” Follow our live coverage here.
UK government doing ‘everything possible’ to de-escalate situation
MPs in the UK House of Commons are discussing Israel’s military operation in the West Bank.
Labour MP Beth Winter tabled an urgent question on the operation, in which 10 people have been killed.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a Foreign Office minister, said the government was doing “everything possible to de-escalate the situation”.
Israeli police issue update
Israeli police have issued a statement with more details of the car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.
Officers said the suspect was driving a vehicle travelling from south to north on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv.
He then “rammed into pedestrians standing in the shopping centre and proceeded to get out of the vehicle to stab civilians with a sharp object”.
The victims were taken to the Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals, according to medical officials.
Israel authorities respond to attack
Members of Israeli security and emergency personnel work at the site of a reported car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv on July 4, 2023.
The suspected attack has resulted in injuries police and medics said, on the second day of a major Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank.
Initial reports said 10 people had been injured. This has since been revised down to six.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies