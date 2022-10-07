Finnish leader celebrated for very simple solution to Biden’s Putin question

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been celebrated on social media following her very simple solution to President Joe Biden’s concerns about a possible “off-ramp” for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Mr Biden was speaking to Democratic Senate donors, arguing that for the “first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat of the use of nuclear weapons if in fact, things continue down the path they are going”.

“I’m trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp?” he added, according to the New York Post. “Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”

In discussion with reporters on Friday at the EU summit in Prague, Ms Marin was asked about Biden’s remarks and said: “The way out of this conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That is the way out of the conflict. The exit from the conflict is when Russia leaves the territory of Ukraine”.”

Many on social media lauded Ms Marin’s concise retort, including Ukrainian activist Валерія Voshchevska, who tweeted: “The haha at the end was the cherry on top. What an absolute legend.”

“She tells it like it is. All other concepts are doomed to fail. Only Russian withdrawal will create a lasting base,” one Twitter user said.

“Clear and to the point. …and we’re stuck with Liz Truss,” Jonathan Pie wrote referring to the UK prime minister.

Nika Melkozerova of New Voice Ukraine simply said, “I love her”.

Irish journalist Ronan Browne, based out of Finland, noted that “the thing about Finland is that when you ask a straight question you usually get a straight answer”.

“The right & only way to deal with journalists’ questions on Putin’s ‘off-ramp’: Respond with the obvious truth,” Igor Sushko wrote.

A senior correspondent for The National, Joyce Karam, tweeted, “Finland’s PM Sanna Marin is not having it today. Asked about West possibly giving Putin an ‘off-ramp’ to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, Marin couldn’t have been more direct”.

Former conservative talk show host Charlie Sykes, now at the Bulwark, called Ms Marin an “Iron Lady” in reference to the former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“I don’t know why anyone in the media would keep asking about concessions to Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gives the only appropriate answer,” Tim McMillan said.