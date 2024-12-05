Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nasa says its Artemis mission to put astronauts back on the Moon will be further delayed.

The space agency found problems with the heat shield on the Orion spacecraft that will eventually carry humans back to the lunar surface.

It said that it had found a fix to that problem. But it will require a different trajectory and yet more delays to the mission schedule.

The next mission – Artemis II, which will see humans fly around but not onto the Moon – has been pushed back by seven months, to April 2026. Artemis III, which will actually see humans descend onto the Moon, will be delayed until 2027.

It is the latest in a run of delays for the mission. The first, uncrewed Artemis mission had originally been due to fly in 2016 – but a series of issues meant that it did not actually happen until 2022.

The delay also comes amid scrutiny of Nasa’s plans for the years to come. Nasa announced the latest update on the Artemis mission just a day after Donald Trump announced that he had chosen Jared Isaacman, who is close to Trump ally and SpaceX head Elon Musk, as his pick to run the space agency.