Space news – live: Russian space chief wages Twitter war while Nasa studies Mars
Tensions between Russia’s space program and western nations due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became more personal over the weekend, as Dmitry Rogozin, director general of the Russian Space agency Roscosmos engaged in an argument with US astronaut Scott Kelly on Twitter before blocking Capt. Kelly on the social media website.
While Nasa and ESA officials issued carefully worded statements about international cooperation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Mr Rogozin issued defiant and combative statements to the press and on Twitter, some of which have grown increasingly unhinged in recent days.
On Monday, Mr Rogozin tweeted a clip from the 2004 German film “Der Untergang,” which features Nazi leader Adolph Hitler ranting at his military leadership deep within a bunker. In the film clip in Mr Rogozin’s Tweet, Hitler’s face was replaced by that of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
In less pugilistic science news, Nasa’s Perseverance Rover found a flower like mineral deposit on Mars that hints at the Red Planet’s watery past, while the European Space Agency prepares for its Solar Orbiter spacecraft’s next close approach to the Sun — the space weather studying spacecraft will pass inside the orbit of the scorched planet Mercury and fly closer than 50 million kilometers of the Sun.
Nasa may not find rocket that hit Moon for weeks
Nasa scientists are searching for the crash site of the spent rocket section that likely struck the far side of the Moon on Friday, but it could take some time to confirm the impact.
Scientists hope to use Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been in orbit around and mapping the Moon since 2009, to spit the wreckage of the rocket and study the resulting impact crater.
But the orbiter was not in a position to view the rocket’s demise as it happened, and according to a Nasa spokesperson, the process of comparing old lunar photographs to new images taken in the coming days “will be challenging and might take weeks to months.”
There had been some debate over the identity of the defunct rocket segment, with early reporting suggesting it was a former SpaceX rocket booster launched more than six years ago.
But Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory now believes the large piece of space junk was the remnant of a Chinese Chang’e 5-T1 booster launched in 2014.
“This update results from analysis of the object’s orbits in the 2016 – 2017 timeframe,” the spokesperson said.
Spent rocket segment hits Moon — probably
A spent rocket segment left over from either a SpaceX or Chinese rocket launch, depending on who you believe, struck the far side of the Moon around 12:25 p.m. GMT.
At least, it probably struck the Moon.
The predicted impact site, the massive Hertzsprung crater on the lunar far side, was out of site of any satellites or telescopes during the predicted time of impact.
But scientists with Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter program hope the Moon mapping lunar satellite will soon lay eyes on the aftermath of the rocket’s demise — and learn a thing or two about the Moon and the physics of high velocity impacts as well.
The Russian space agency is taking down the rocket that was due to take OneWeb’s satellites to space this week, as well as the satellites themselves, and removing them both from the launchpad.
OneWeb’s launch had become something of a test of whether collaboration between Russia and other countries in space would continue even as tensions increased on the ground. That test failed yesterday, when OneWeb announced that it would not agree to Roscosmos’s demands for the launch to go ahead, and said that it was suspending all launches from the cosmodrome.
Out-of-control rocket to crash today
Today is the day that an out-of-control piece of rocket will smash into the lunar surface.
The impact is estimated for 12.25 on Friday, according to the scientists who have been tracking it and working out its trajectory.
We won’t see it happen, however, since the collision will happen on the far side of the Moon. As such, we might not know for weeks – or even months – when, where and how it actually landed on the lunar surface.
But it is not likely to cause any problems. While the rocket is very big and very fast, the lunar surface is largely undisturbed and it is likely to leave only some craters and plumes of dust.
But the meaning of the rocket is more significant. It is just one of a huge amount of space debris currently floating, uncontrolled, off the Earth – and scientists have warned that an errant piece of junk could be enough to cause major problems both up here and down there.
It is still not entirely clear what the rocket is – scientists tracking it initially said it was a piece of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, before running the numbers again and finding that it is more likely to be a piece of Chinese spacecraft.
Rocosmos hiding flags
Following UK satellite internet company OneWeb’s announcement Thursday morning that the company would halt any scheduled launches of its satellites with Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin tweeted a video apparently taunting Western nations and showing workers hiding the international flags on a Soyuz rocket.
“The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful,” Mr Rogozin wrote, referring to the Roscosmos cosmodrome in Baikonur Kazakhstan.
The rocket was scheduled to lift off from Baikonur on Friday carrying OneWeb Satellites to low Earth Orbit. In the video, the large red font spelling out “OneWeb” can be seen on the white rocket fairing, around which are the Japanese, American and other nation’s flags. The workers systematically cover them up with white material.
The tweet is just the latest in a series of similar posts by Mr Rogozin taunting or threatening the Western nations that have placed sanctions on Russia over its invasion and ongoing war in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden announced sanctions a week ago designed to degrade Russia’s space program unless Russia ceased hostilities toward Ukraine.
Scientist excited for rocket to hit Moon Friday
A rogue rocket segment is expected to strike the far side of the Moon around noon GMT on Friday, and scientist are excited at the prospect.
While large pieces of space junk are generally concerning, scientists with Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission hope to use the spacecraft to study the impact crater after the fact to learn more about the physics of such impacts and the constituents of lunar soil and rocks.
Russia has halted sales of rocket engines to the US, leading to an exchange of taunts between Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, and Elon Musk, CEO of the American company SpaceX.
In retaliation for Western sanctions placed on Russia over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Rogozin said on Russian state television that Russia would no longer sell its RD-180 and RD-181 rocket engines to the US, or service existing engines.
“Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don’t know what,” he quipped.
United Launch Alliance, a collaboration between US aerospace giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin, uses the RD-180 engine in its Atlas V rocket. But United Launch Alliance president and CEO Tory Bruno told Aviation Week his company has enough engines stockpiled to completed the 12 or so launches his company currently has scheduled.
SpaceX, meanwhile, uses Merlin and Raptor engines in its rockets, engines of the company’s own design and manufacture. After SpaceX used a Merlin-powered Falcon 9 rocket to launch 47 Starlink satellites Thursday, Mr Musk tweeted a video of the launch with the caption, “American broomsticks.”
SpaceX is already offering its Starlink internet service to Ukranians for free, but CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that SpaceX will push out a special software update for users in the besieged nation as well.
The software update will allow Starlink user terminals — which SpaceX also shipped into Ukraine — to operate using less energy, potentially operating on the current provided by a car’s cigarette lighter.
The update comes after exchanges on Twitter between Ukranian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Mr Musk, where Mr Fedorov asked Mr Musk for help in keeping Ukranian internet infrastructure online in the midst of war with Russia, and the two discussed using solar panels to power Starlink terminals.
“Solar panels and battery pack better than generator, as no heat signature or smoke and doesn’t run out of fuel,” Mr Musk wrote to Mr Fedorov at one point.
