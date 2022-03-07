A Soyuz spacecraft on the launchpad at the Russian Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in December 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

Tensions between Russia’s space program and western nations due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became more personal over the weekend, as Dmitry Rogozin, director general of the Russian Space agency Roscosmos engaged in an argument with US astronaut Scott Kelly on Twitter before blocking Capt. Kelly on the social media website.

While Nasa and ESA officials issued carefully worded statements about international cooperation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Mr Rogozin issued defiant and combative statements to the press and on Twitter, some of which have grown increasingly unhinged in recent days.

On Monday, Mr Rogozin tweeted a clip from the 2004 German film “Der Untergang,” which features Nazi leader Adolph Hitler ranting at his military leadership deep within a bunker. In the film clip in Mr Rogozin’s Tweet, Hitler’s face was replaced by that of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In less pugilistic science news, Nasa’s Perseverance Rover found a flower like mineral deposit on Mars that hints at the Red Planet’s watery past, while the European Space Agency prepares for its Solar Orbiter spacecraft’s next close approach to the Sun — the space weather studying spacecraft will pass inside the orbit of the scorched planet Mercury and fly closer than 50 million kilometers of the Sun.

You can follow all the latest space news and analysis in our live coverage below.