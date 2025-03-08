BetUK Cheltenham Offer 2025: Sign Up Offer, Free Bets and Free Spins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BetUK, a popular British bookmaker launched in 2012, is running a special offer for new customers during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Users can secure BetUK’s exclusive Cheltenham offer worth £20 in free bets after signing up, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market.

If you’d like to know more about the BetUK Cheltenham offer, you can read our guide below, which includes information on how to access the promo and other relevant BetUK Cheltenham offers.

What is the BetUK Cheltenham offer?

As mentioned above, the BetUK sign up offer allows new customers to claim £20 in BetUK Cheltenham free bets when staking £10 on any sports market.

By clicking our link new customers can sign up and opt-in on the promotion before placing a £10 bet on any sports market with odds of 4/5 or greater – an extremely fair odds threshold to qualify for the bonus.

Each way bets must have £10 on the win portion of the wager to qualify.

Free bets are credited within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settling, and are paid out in two instalments of £10 to use on any horse racing market (minimum odds 4/5) and £10 on any bet builder sports market (minimum odds 3/1).

Free bets expire within seven days, and can be activated using the checkbox on the betslip.

Is there a BetUK Bonus Code for Cheltenham 2025?

New customers don’t require a BetUK bonus code to claim the BetUK Cheltenham offer.

Users simply need to sign up for BetUK to get their bonus before opting in on the BetUK sign up offer for Cheltenham Festival, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 4/5 or greater.

BetUK Cheltenham Offers and Features

BetUK is one of the best horse racing betting sites on the market and delivers with a number of eye catching Cheltenham betting offers and special features to use around the 2025 Festival. Here is just a sample of different BetUK Cheltenham offer types:

Bet Boosts: Alongside offering some of the best Cheltenham odds, BetUK offers a variety of boosts on Cheltenham bets across a number of markets. Look for these boosts to get extra value on your wagers in Cheltenham week.

Cheltenham Specials: One of the main BetUK Cheltenham promos is the vast array of special bets covering all aspects of the Festival. These new markets allow customers to delve deep into their pools of knowledge to bet online on the festival.

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back: BetUK offer non-runner money back bonuses on all Cheltenham races. If your horse does not run in the specified race, your stake will be returned.

Extra Places: BetUK provides extra places on select races at Cheltenham Festival. This provides extra value for each-way bets for leading races at Cheltenham.

Live Streaming: Customers can watch all Cheltenham races on BetUK through its live streaming product. Racing TV provide the feed, allowing users to watch all the action in high-definition and with with expert commentary.

How To Get Free Spins On BetUK

BetUK also operate an impressive online casino and customers can use Cheltenham Festival to capitalise on free spin offers and more. Look out for these promotions.

Drop and Wins: Customers can enter Drop and Wins competitions to win up to £2,000,000 in cash prizes, bonus offers, free spins and more by playing Pragmatic Play slot games.

Welcome Bonus: Customer can choose the casino bonus welcome offer over the Cheltenham offer by signing up for BetUK’s casino through the My Offers page, depositing £10 and staking £10 eligible casino games users can receive 50 free spins Big Bass Splash. Free spins will be active for up to seven days.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available on betting sites. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.