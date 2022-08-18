Jump to content
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 news LIVE: Press conference fallout ahead of Saudi Arabia fight

The Rage On The Red Sea takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night as Joshua looks to regain his heavyweight titles from the unbeaten Ukrainian

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 18 August 2022 09:55
Oleksandr Usyk sings after intense Anthony Joshua face-off

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are just two days away from their highly-anticipated rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where “AJ” will look to regain his heavyweight titles from the unbeaten Ukrainian.

Last September, Usyk comprehensively outpointed the Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. In doing so, Usyk became a two-weight title holder, having previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era. The 35-year-old’s pedigree is unquestionable, and if Joshua is to dethrone Usyk, he will have to do what no man has done and defeat his fellow Olympic gold medalist.

Much has been made of Joshua’s decision to add Robert Garcia to his coaching team, and the onus is on the American and Angel Fernandez – already a part of AJ’s set-up – to draw up with a gameplan to overcome Usyk on Saturday night. Wednesday saw Joshua and Usyk involved in a tense staredown after their pre-fight press conference, while the weigh-ins are set to take place on Friday. Here’s all the latest news as the build-up to Usyk vs Joshua 2 continues:

Usyk vs Joshua 2 news LIVE

