Anthony Joshua will try to become a three-time world heavyweight champion this Saturday, when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles in a highly-anticipated rematch.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in London last September to take the belts from the Briton, who previously lost the gold to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Joshua, 32, avenged that shock stoppage loss by beating Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia, where his rematch with Usyk, 35, takes place this weekend.

To once again reclaim the titles, Joshua must do what no fighter has done during Uysk’s professional career and defeat the Ukrainian.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.

When is it and what time are ring walks?

Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.

Ring walks for the main-event contest are expected to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place to watch the fight in the UK and Ireland.

The pay-per-view event will cost £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland.

Odds

Oleksandr Usyk (right) was a decision winner against Anthony Joshua last year (Getty Images)

Usyk – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Joshua – 13/8

Via Betfair.

Full card

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Anthony Joshua (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (light-heavyweight)

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova (women’s super-bantamweight)

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (cruiserweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs Tyrone Spong (heavyweight)

Daniel Lapinvs Jozef Jurko (light-heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre (super-lightweight)