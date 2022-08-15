Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pressure is on Anthony Joshua this weekend as he faces Oleksandr Usyk again in Jeddah.

Joshua was handily outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in London last September, dropping the WBA, WBO, IBF annd IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in the process.

“AJ” will try to regain the belts in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, just as he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019. In June of that year, the Briton was stopped by Ruiz Jr in a shock result, but Joshua beat the Mexican-American on points six months later to reclaim the gold.

To do so again, he must do what no fighter has done during Usyk’s professional career: defeat the 35-year-old, who previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.

When is it?

Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.

Ring walks for the main-event contest are expected to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place to watch the fight in the UK and Ireland.

The pay-per-view event will cost £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland.

Odds

Oleksandr Usyk (right) was a decision winner against Anthony Joshua last year (Getty Images)

Usyk – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Joshua – 13/8

Via Betfair.

Full card

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Anthony Joshua (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (light-heavyweight)

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova (women’s super-bantamweight)

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (cruiserweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs Tyrone Spong (heavyweight)

Daniel Lapinvs Jozef Jurko (light-heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre (super-lightweight)