Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard and why Dubois vs Parker isn’t the headline fight

Two title fights top a stacked boxing card this weekend, as Artur Beterbiev faces Dmitry Bivol again, and Daniel Dubois clashes with Joseph Parker.

The event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be headlined by the Beterbiev vs Bivol rematch, in which the undisputed light-heavyweight titles are on the line. In October, Beterbiev won a narrow decision over Bivol to leave Riyadh with all the major belts, and they’re on the line again this weekend.

Meanwhile, Dubois is eyeing a second successful defence of the IBF heavyweight title, which he retained with a brutal performance against Anthony Joshua in September. He goes up against former world champion Parker here, a man who has enjoyed a similar career resurgence to Dubois himself.

While Dubois vs Parker is a huge fight, the undisputed titles elevate Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 to another level, dictating that bout’s status as the main event.

Here’s all you need to know.

When are the fights?

The event will take place on Saturday 22 February at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first fight of the night is expected at 4.15pm GMT (8.15am PT / 10.15am CT / 11.15am ET). Dubois vs Parker is scheduled to begin at 9.10pm GMT (1.10pm PT / 3.10pm CT / 4.10pm ET), and ring walks for Beterbiev vs Bivol are due at 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch?

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois (left) and Joseph Parker will box right before Beterbiev-Bivol 2 ( Getty Images )

The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view, Sky Sports Box Office, and TNT Sports Box Office. The event will cost £19.99 on DAZN and TNT in the UK, and £19.95 on Sky in the UK ($25.99 on DAZN in the US; €24.95 on Sky in the Republic of Ireland). Viewers do not need a subscription to any of these platforms to purchase the pay-per-view.

Buying the event on DAZN will grant viewers a free, seven-day trial to the platform’s full services – and UK viewers will enter a free prize draw to win tickets for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Odds

Dubois – 2/5; Parker – 2/1; draw – 16/1

Beterbiev – 4/5; Bivol – 11/10; draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery Artur Beterbiev (left) and Dmitry Bivol will run it back on Saturday ( Action Images via Reuters )

Artur Beterbiev (C) vs Dmitry Bivol 2 (undisputed light-heavyweight titles)

Daniel Dubois (C) vs Joseph Parker (IBF heavyweight title)

Shakur Stevenson (C) vs Floyd Schofield (WBC lightweight title)

Carlos Adames (C) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC middleweight title)

Vergil Ortiz Jr (C) vs Israil Madrimov (WBC interim super-welterweight title)

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel (vacant WBC interim heavyweight title)

Joshua Buatsi (C) vs Callum Smith (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)

