Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will clash for undisputed gold again tonight, four months after their intriguing first fight.

In October, Beterbiev won a majority decision against Bivol, becoming undisputed light-heavyweight champion in the process. The result was not without controversy, however, as many fans felt Bivol had done the better boxing.

Now, the previously unbeaten Bivol, 34, eyes revenge and a slight improvement, having become the first man to avoid a knockout by the undefeated, devastating puncher that is Beterbiev, 40.

In the co-main event, Joseph Parker boxes Martin Bakole, who steps in for the ill Daniel Dubois. Parker was due to challenge Dubois for the IBF heavyweight belt, but now he faces the “most-avoided” boxer in the division – on just two days’ notice.

Here’s all you need to know.

When are the fights?

The event will take place on Saturday 22 February at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first fight of the night is expected at 4.15pm GMT (8.15am PT / 10.15am CT / 11.15am ET). Parker vs Bakole is scheduled to begin at 9.10pm GMT (1.10pm PT / 3.10pm CT / 4.10pm ET), and ring walks for Beterbiev vs Bivol are due at 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch?

open image in gallery Artur Beterbiev (left) and Dmitry Bivol will run it back on Saturday ( Action Images via Reuters )

The event will cost £19.99 on DAZN and TNT in the UK, and £19.95 on Sky in the UK ($25.99 on DAZN in the US; €19.99 on DAZN in Ireland; €24.95 on Sky in Ireland). Viewers do not need a subscription to any of these platforms to purchase the pay-per-view.

Buying the event on DAZN will grant viewers a free, seven-day trial to the platform’s full services – and UK viewers will enter a free prize draw to win tickets for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Odds

Beterbiev – 4/5

Bivol – 11/10

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery Joseph Parker will stay on the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard ( Getty Images )

Artur Beterbiev (C) vs Dmitry Bivol 2 (undisputed light-heavyweight titles)

Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Shakur Stevenson (C) vs Josh Padley (WBC lightweight title)

Carlos Adames (C) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC middleweight title)

Vergil Ortiz Jr (C) vs Israil Madrimov (WBC interim super-welterweight title)

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel (vacant WBC interim heavyweight title)

Joshua Buatsi (C) vs Callum Smith (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.