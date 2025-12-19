It’s no surprise that betting sites are big on boxing, which has been synonymous with gambling since the earliest days of pugilism.

We’ve been through a long list of boxing betting sites to figure out which ones are the best so The Independent can confidently recommend a bookmaker for your needs.

Best Boxing Betting Sites UK

There are many online bookmakers to choose from when betting on boxing. If you’re only in the market for a boxing betting site for a one-off fight, such as Anthony Joshua’s meeting with Jake Paul this weekend, you may want to pay close attention to the latest welcome offers and ensure they’re valid on boxing.

However, if you plan to bet on boxing in the long term, you might prefer bookmakers with with the best boxing odds, unique boxing betting markets and boxing promos. Either way, here’s our top five boxing bookies at this moment in time.

1. Betfred

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Betfred is betting brand that has strong ties with boxing and you’ll regularly see their logo at ringside come fight night.

Key features

They offer an extensive list of markets available for upcoming fights and great ante-post betting odds for scheduled bouts.

Their odds are competitive across the board, while Betfred will regularly provide bet boosts and free bets during the build-up to major fights.

Pros Cons ✓ Aesthetically pleasing website ✗ No boxing live streams ✓ Strong welcome offer using Betfred promo code

2. Bet365

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

As one of the best all-rounders in the game, Bet365 will not be beaten when it comes to boxing betting odds, offering the best value for almost every market.

Key features

Having the top odds on the majority of bouts is just one part of Bet365’s excellent package as a boxing betting site.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

New customers can use all of the free bets they receive from the Bet365 bonus code to wager on boxing, while they are one of a handful of bookmakers to offer boxing bet builders.

Pros Cons ✓ Smooth, modern website and app ✗ No boxing live streams ✓ Strong welcome offer valid on boxing ✓ Stats and graphs to aid live betting

3. William Hill

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Having forged sponsorships and partnerships with key figures and organisations in the sport, William Hill is a brand that oozes reliability when it comes to boxing betting.

Key features

William Hill have a wide range of markets available online. These are available early, often as soon as the fight has been confirmed, while further betting options are added in the days and hours ahead of the bout.

William Hill also runs promotions with enhanced odds and free bets for major bouts, while they use their create-a-bet #YourOdds tool to come up with unique futures bets for boxing. If you’re not already a customer, you can avail of the William Hill welcome offer.

Pros Cons ✓ Regular enhanced boxing odds ✗ Website a bit dated ✓ More boxing free bet offers than rival sites

4. BoyleSports

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

BoyleSports catches the eye for the quality of their promotions, especially if you like placing acca bets or receiving early payouts on boxing.

Key features

BoyleSports are unique in offering to settle bets on the fight winner early should your selection knock down their opponent first. This offer applies to singles and multiples, and ties in with the boxing betting site’s excellent selection of acca offers.

When placing an accumulator with three selections or more, punters can choose to either take out Acca Insurance or an Acca Boost. Should they choose Acca Insurance, they’ll get their stake back in free bets should only one leg of the acca let them down. An Acca Boost will see the profits boosted on all winning multiples.

Finally, place five accumulators with a minimum stake of £5 and you’ll receive a free £5 acca bet.

Pros Cons ✓ Early payout promo if your fighter knocks down opponent ✗ Shorter odds attached to boxing promos ✓ BoyleSports welcome offer is valid on boxing ✗ Welcome offer not as rewarding as many other sites

5. Parimatch

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

As a relative newcomer to the UK bookmakers scene, Parimatch has quickly made strides into the boxing betting realm with an impressive product and some of the best combat sports promos we’ve seen.

Key features

Powered by BV Gaming, Parimatch has detailed betting markets available for a host of fights across the world and the odds available are competitive across the board, ensuring the users get value for money.

Parimatch is a solid platform for wagering that is both easy on the eye and easy to navigate. As with most boxing betting sites, there is no live streaming of fights, but there are statistics and graphics on hand to support your in-play bets regardless.

Pros Cons ✓ Parimatch welcome offers available on big fights ✗ No boxing live streams ✓ Regular boxing price boosts

Best Boxing Betting Apps

Betting apps have become one of the most important tools for UK bookmakers and customers, with the functionality of mobile betting now vital to an operator’s overall product.

Take the Bet365 app as an example. It has a rating of 4.7/5 on the App Store from 394,000 reviews and 4.6/5 on the Google Play Store after over 200,000 reviews.

The Betfred app is also a great option, just like its website it has clean aesthetics and offers straightforward usability, and the ratings seem to back this up. It scores 4.6/5 in the App Store and 4.3/5 on the Google Play Store.

Joshua vs Paul Betting Offers

Some UK bookmakers are expecting this weekend’s showdown between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul to be the most-bet-on boxing event there has ever been.

Whatever your thoughts on the fight’s merits, that’s one almighty claim, and it’s reflected among the top bookmakers who are rolling out a series of betting offers on the fight. We detail the best of the bunch below.

Talksport Bet: 50/1 on AJ to win in Round 1

This TalkSport Bet boxing offer is excellent value for fight fans, giving new customers the chance to back a bold Joshua outcome at hugely enhanced odds.

By staking just £1 on AJ to win in Round 1 against Paul, bettors can unlock returns boosted to 50/1, with winnings paid largely as free bets.

It’s a low-risk way to get involved in one of the most talked-about boxing matchups of the year, requiring only a £5 deposit and no wagering requirements on the reward.

With a simple opt-in process and free bets usable across multiple sports, it’s a standout promo for boxing fans looking for maximum upside from minimal outlay.

BetVictor: 25/1 on Joshua to win by KO

BetVictor’s Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul promotion is a strong option for boxing fans who fancy a decisive AJ victory. New customers can back Joshua to win by KO, TKO or disqualification at enhanced odds of 25/1 with just a £1 stake, making it a low-risk way to add extra excitement to the fight.

With only a £5 minimum deposit required and no wagering requirements on the free bet element, the offer delivers clear value without complicated conditions.

If the bet lands, winnings are paid partly in cash and partly as free bets, which can then be used across a wide range of sports markets. For fans expecting Joshua’s power to tell, this enhanced odds deal offers generous upside from minimal outlay and a simple sign-up process.

Betfred: AJ 40/1 Welcome Offer

Betfred’s Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul promo is one of the most generous boxing betting offers on the market, giving new customers strong value, whether their first bet wins or loses.

By staking just £1 on Joshua to win the fight, bettors can access enhanced odds of 40/1, with a potential £40 in free bets if AJ gets the job done.

What really sets this deal apart is the safety net. Even if Joshua doesn’t win, Betfred still awards £20 in free bets, ensuring there’s guaranteed value from a minimal outlay.

With a simple sign-up using the AJ40 Betfred bonus code, a low £1 qualifying bet, and free bets usable across all sports, this offer is ideal for boxing fans who want big upside with very little risk.

Parimatch: Bet £10 on a Fight, Get £40 Free Bets

Parimatch’s combat sports welcome offer is a strong pick for boxing and MMA fans who want variety rather than a single fight-specific boost.

New customers who stake £10 on any combat sports market at odds of 2.00 or higher unlock a total of £40 in free bets, spread across popular betting angles like method of victory, round betting and doubles.

The structure is ideal for fight fans who enjoy different markets, as it encourages exploring multiple bet types across boxing and UFC.

With no wagering requirements on the free bets and a generous 30-day expiry window, this promotion delivers flexibility, low risk and solid long-term value from a simple £10 qualifying bet.

Bonuses and Promotions for Boxing Betting

Free Bets

Free bet offers aren’t exclusively for new boxing betting site customers. Betway, BetVictor and Kwiff run loyalty clubs where punters can earn free bets each week when they bet certain amounts. These free bets can then be used to wager on boxing.

Some online boxing betting sites will offer money back as a free bet on losing wagers on bigger fights, while others will occasionally hand out small stake free bets.

Enhanced Odds

The best boxing betting sites will often boost the price of multiple bets before a bout. This could be on the outright result market or any of the sub-markets such as the individual round a fight will be won in.

Accas and Specials

Some boxing betting sites will offer accumulator promotions, such as giving a bettor their stake back if one leg lets them down, or boosting the payout for winning. This can come in particularly handy when there are a lot of fights on the undercard to choose from.

Create-a-Bet

Although not many boxing betting sites offer a bet builder tool, some do a variation of a bet builder called a request or create a bet, like #YourOdds by William Hill. Here, boxing bettors put together a wager, send it to a bookmaker and they get their traders to price up the bet.

How We Rank and Review Boxing Betting Sites

We have strict criteria that the best boxing betting sites must satisfy to be considered for our list. Below, we outline some of the key factors:

Regulation: We exclusively consider operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). This ensures that every bookmaker featured on our list is legitimate and safe for users.

Gambling responsibly: We examine a bookie’s implementation of essential safer gambling tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion options.

Markets & odds: Punters want more than just a fight winner market, with the best boxing betting sites offering you the chance to bet on the method of victory, number of blows landed, total knockdowns and many more.

Boxing offers: We want to see online boxing betting sites bring out offers, such as enhancing the odds on a fighter to win via stoppage and money-back specials.

Betting app: An online bookmaker needs to have a good betting app or mobile site if it is to thrive in a crowded marketplace. Punters will want an app that is fast to load, easy to navigate and offers them the same usability as a desktop site.

Customer experience: The quality of user experience across desktop, mobile and app platforms is a key factor in our selection process. We look for intuitive site designs, logical navigation, accessibility and overall ease of use.

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Boxing betting can be addictive, so bettors should take precautions to keep themselves safe when using gambling sites.

Every licensed UK betting site should offer safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, time outs, self-assessment questionnaires and self-exclusion options.

These are free tools to help punters stay in control and they are available at various gambling sites, including boxing betting sites, casino sites, slot sites and poker sites.

These operators may offer punters free bets or casino bonuses from time to time, but it’s important to treat these rewards with caution.

Read the terms and conditions before accepting any bonus as most new UK casino sites will require you to place a cash bet before handing out the reward.

Always remember that sports betting is meant to be fun. It should never be viewed as a way to make money.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling harm, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

