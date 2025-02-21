Why isn’t Daniel Dubois fighting Joseph Parker and will they reschedule?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois is no longer fighting Joseph Parker on Saturday, leaving the latter to box Martin Bakole on short notice in Saudi Arabia.

Dubois was due to defend the IBF heavyweight title against Parker, but the Briton’s participation in the bout came under doubt on Thursday (20 February).

It was revealed that Dubois had fallen ill and was being “evaluated” by a doctor, as organisers sought possible replacements for the 27-year-old. After a press conference, at which it was confirmed Parker would stay on Saturday’s card, Dubois was finally pulled from the event.

Martin Bakole was then named as Dubois’s surprising replacement. Bakole, 31, is often referred to as the “most-avoided” heavyweight in boxing, yet New Zealand’s Parker will fight the Congolese on just two days’ notice.

It is unclear whether Dubois vs Parker will be organised, but that outcome feels unlikely at this point. The current feeling within the sport is that 33-year-old Parker, should he beat Bakole, will get a shot at unified champion Oleksandr Usyk next.

With the WBO putting an interim title on the line in Saturday’s heavyweight clash – and Usyk holding the regular WBO belt – the same opportunity should be handed to Bakole if he beats Parker, in theory. However, with Bakole having fewer wins than Parker at the elite level, some feel the Congolese should box Dubois next if he wins on Saturday, not fight Usyk.

Complicating the picture somewhat is Anthony Joshua, who lost to Dubois via knockout in September and has toyed with the idea of a rematch since. It was thought he might be waiting for the winner of Dubois vs Parker, although others felt Dubois or Parker should be guaranteed a shot at Usyk with a win this weekend.

Dubois fought Usyk in 2023 and lost via stoppage, although his promoter Frank Warren appealed the result, after Dubois landed a low blow that some believed was a legal body shot.

Parker enters his bout with Bakole on the back of five straight wins, including signatures victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. The Kiwi beat both on points, bullying Wilder in late 2023 and climbing off the canvas twice to defeat Zhang in March.

Meanwhile, Bakole upset Jared Anderson last time out, stopping the American prospect in five rounds in August.