Marco Antonio Barrera and Ricky Hatton face off ahead of their exhibition bout (PA)

Ricky Hatton is back with the legendary British fighter rising again to star in the ring for the first time in a decade when he takes on former multiple-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.

The pair will put on a show with nostalgia likely to flood back for fight fans throughout this exhibition in Manchester. Hatton, 44, has been retired from professional boxing since 2012 when Vyacheslav Senchenko delivered a crushing knockout. Perhaps Hatton’s best night was the whirlwind knockout of Kostya Tszyu, with his legion of supporters following him on the road as he dared to be great against Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton is relishing the chance to prove his worth on Saturday with the Barrera bout allowing him to shift excess weight and transform his lifestyle. After shedding the pounds, Hatton has even been able to spar with his son Campbell as he ventures further in his professional career, explaining to the Independent how special an experience it has been. The fight will be at the same venue as Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Marie Eve Dicaire.