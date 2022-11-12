Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera LIVE: Kaisee Benjamin challenges Dalton Smith after Frazer Clarke beats Kamil Sokołowski
The ‘Hitman’ returns to the ring after 10 years to face Mexican legend Barrera
Ricky Hatton is back with the legendary British fighter rising again to star in the ring for the first time in a decade when he takes on former multiple-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.
The pair will put on a show with nostalgia likely to flood back for fight fans throughout this exhibition in Manchester. Hatton, 44, has been retired from professional boxing since 2012 when Vyacheslav Senchenko delivered a crushing knockout. Perhaps Hatton’s best night was the whirlwind knockout of Kostya Tszyu, with his legion of supporters following him on the road as he dared to be great against Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.
Hatton is relishing the chance to prove his worth on Saturday with the Barrera bout allowing him to shift excess weight and transform his lifestyle. After shedding the pounds, Hatton has even been able to spar with his son Campbell as he ventures further in his professional career, explaining to the Independent how special an experience it has been. The fight will be at the same venue as Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Marie Eve Dicaire.
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
Do Benjamin’s legs buckle there?
He beats his chest after taking a lovely combination in the 10th.
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
Left to the body and then a big right upstairs, Benjamin capturing momentum and on top again in the ninth.
Smith trapped on the ropes again, that’s a Benjamin round.
Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire is next of course...
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
A telling off for Dalton Smith and Kaisee Benjamin, a clash of heads upsetting the referee.
Benjamin with some good inside work, beating Smith to the punch in the eighth.
Another lead right from Benjamin, this could be his round after so many close ones that many seem to be leaning towards Smith.
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
Anthony Crolla: “It’s a tight fight, I have Dalton pulling away, there’s not much in it. The extra volume and cleaner work from Dalton.
“But Kaisee is a very good fighter. I feel like Kaisee has to land something big.
“It’s got to be educated pressure.”
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
Big lead right hand from Benjamin to start the seventh!
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
Smith poised to counter Benjamin still, but this is decent pressure from the challenger.
A few right hands exchanged in the sixth, Benjamin more urgent after being told after the fifth by his corner that he “gave the round away”.
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
Dalton Smith now leading off against Kaisee Benjamin, still though, we have a lot of intense waiting before the lead-off shots are thrown.
Nice jab snaps Benjamin’s head back. Smith pivots well off the jab in the fifth but then rides a nice lead left hook from Benjamin.
Still a jab contest, but Benjamin right in this fight and likely defying the 10/1 in-play odds currently attached to his name.
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
This one has caught fire in the fourth!
Benjamin pouring on the pressure as Smith finds himself trapped on the ropes.
Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin
We’ve got a close fight entering the third.
Nice competitive action as both men look to set traps with their sudden lead-off movement.
Not a lot happening, but both men using up plenty of energy as they feint and aim to counter any slight delays.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies