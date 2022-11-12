Jump to content

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

All you need to know as the ‘Hitman’ boxes for the first time in 10 years

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 12 November 2022 10:34
Comments
<p>Former multiple-weight world champion Ricky Hatton</p>

Former multiple-weight world champion Ricky Hatton

(Getty Images)

Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.

Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.

Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera. The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.

Hatton and Barrera will go head to head in Manchester, on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Marie Eve Dicaire.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Hatton vs Barrera will take place on Saturday 12 November at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, though exact times for the Hatton vs Barrera ring walks are as yet unkown.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK, with subscribers also available to stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

Full card

Natasha Jonas takes on Marie Eve Dicaire in a super-welterweight title fight

(Getty Images)

Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire (super-welterweight)

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera (exhibtion)

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin (super-lightweight)

Tyler Denny vs Bradley Rea (middleweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Dylan Cheema vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)

Viddal Riley vs Ross McGuigan (cruiserweight)

