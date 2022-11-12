Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.

Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.

Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera. The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.

Hatton and Barrera will go head to head in Manchester, on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Marie Eve Dicaire.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Hatton vs Barrera will take place on Saturday 12 November at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, though exact times for the Hatton vs Barrera ring walks are as yet unkown.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK, with subscribers also available to stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

Full card

Natasha Jonas takes on Marie Eve Dicaire in a super-welterweight title fight (Getty Images)

Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire (super-welterweight)

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera (exhibtion)

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin (super-lightweight)

Tyler Denny vs Bradley Rea (middleweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Dylan Cheema vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)

Viddal Riley vs Ross McGuigan (cruiserweight)