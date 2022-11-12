Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Natasha Jonas will look to win her third world title in as many fights this weekend, as the super-welterweight goes up against Marie Eve Dicaire in a main-event clash.

Following failed world-title bids at super-featherweight and lightweight in the past three years, Jonas claimed the vacant WBO super-welterweight belt in February by stopping Chris Namus.

In September, the Briton beat Patricia Berghult via decision to add the WBC title, and now Jonas, 38, challenges Canadian and fellow Southpaw Dicaire for the IBF gold.

On the undercard, former world champions Ricky Hatton and Marco Antonio Barrera meet in an exhibition bout, in the Briton’s first fight since retiring 10 years ago.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Jonas vs Dicaire will take place on Saturday 12 November at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The card is scheduled to begin at 7pm GMT, with ring walks for the main event set for 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports in the UK, with subscribers also available to stream the action live on the Sky Go app.

Full card

Ricky Hatton will compete in an exhibition bout on the undercard (Getty Images)

Natasha Jonas vs Marie Eve Dicaire (super-welterweight)

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera (exhibtion)

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin (super-lightweight)

Tyler Denny vs Bradley Rea (middleweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski (heavyweight)

Dylan Cheema vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)

Viddal Riley vs Ross McGuigan (cruiserweight)