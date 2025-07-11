The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano betting tips and best bets
Follow our boxing betting tips as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano face off for a third time in New York
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Best Bets
- Taylor to win by decision or technical decision - 15/8 Bet365
Katie Taylor is chasing her third win against Amanda Serrano when the pair meet at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Friday night (3.30am BST, Netflix).
Taylor last defeated Serrano via unanimous decision in Texas in November, when all three judges scored the fight 95-94 in favour of the Irish fighter.
After the fight, Serrano accused Taylor of intentional headbutting, so this rematch has an added edge.
Their first meeting was at the same venue as Friday’s fight back in 2022, when Taylor won by a split decision.
After two such close fights, Serrano will believe she can finally get some kind of revenge this time out, and betting sites are on her side, making her the odds-on favourite for victory.
Taylor is the outsider, despite having only one loss on her record, but she will be confident that after beating Serrano twice, she knows how to do it again.
Taylor vs Serrano betting preview: Another closely fought battle
Outcome
Best Odds
Bookmaker
Katie Taylor
2/1
Amanda Serrano
8/13
Draw
15/1
Following that first fight, Taylor suffered her first defeat, in 22 fights, when she was beaten by Chantelle Cameron by a majority decision. She immediately got revenge in the rematch six months later, when she won by a majority decision.
The defeats to Taylor are Serrano's only losses since 2012, when she was beaten by Frida Wallberg. Since then, she has won another 33 fights and gone on to become the undisputed featherweight champion.
In total, she is a seven-weight world champion, while Taylor has won undisputed titles in two different weight classes.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Serrano, 36, has a slight advantage in the age stakes but with age comes experience, and 39-year-old Taylor has already declared she is sick of her opponent's "whining and complaining."
Boxing betting sites expect this fight to go the distance once more, with a best price of 1/6 available on both fighters hearing the final bell. With that in mind, there may be value in backing Taylor to win via the judge’s scorecard given her previous success and the mental scars that may have left on Serrano.
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano best bet: Taylor to win by decision or technical decision - 15/8 Bet365
Taylor vs Serrano Free Bets
Bettors wanting to back Taylor to complete a hat-trick of wins over Serrano can get enhanced odds of 2/1 on KT as part of the latest BoyleSports sign-up offer.
Boyles have boosted Taylor’s price from 5/4 to 2/1 for the fight, while new customers can also get a £30 free bet and a £10 casino bonus.
This is a mobile exclusive offer, meaning the sign up process must be completed on a mobile device. Once registered, bettors will need to deposit and wager a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.
Bettors will then be rewarded with one £30 free bet and a £10 casino bonus, while they can also back Taylor at 2/1 to beat Serrano.
Please gamble responsibly
Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget when using gambling sites. This applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.
Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.
It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.
You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.
You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.