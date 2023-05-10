Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

YouTube star KSI returns to the ring on Saturday, fighting boxer and businessman Joe Fournier at the O2 Arena.

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has taken on Logan Paul twice in the past and most recently fought another YouTuber in FaZe Temperrr, winning via knockout in January.

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Fournier has a 9-0 professional record and lost an exhibition bout with former world champion David Haye on points in 2021. The 40-year-old got his start in the fitness industry before moving into nightclub business.

KSI, 29, is facing his most credible opponent by far this weekend. Here’s all you need to know.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 13 May at the O2 Arena in London.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7.15pm BST (11.15am PT, 1.15pm CT, 2.15pm ET), with the main event due at approximately 9.40pm BST (1.40pm PT, 3.40pm CT, 4.40pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will be available on Dazn pay-per-view, priced at £19 for existing subscribers. New customers can purchase the event for £19, too, while receiving one month’s access to the streaming platform.

Full card (subject to change)

KSI vs Joe Fournier

Deji vs Swarmz

Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey

Viruzz vs DK Money

Little Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii