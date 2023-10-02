Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington will meet in a main-event clash in Sheffield this weekend, with the WBA featherweight title on the line.

Wood, 35, defends the belt for the first time since regaining it in May, when the Nottingham boxer outpointed Mauricio Lara to avenge a stoppage loss to the Mexican, who won their first bout in February.

Meanwhile, Warrington is aiming to get back to winning ways, following a decision defeat by Luis Alberto Lopez in December. With that result, the Leeds fighter lost the IBF title, which he won from old foe Kiko Martinez last March – and which he previously held from 2018 to 2019.

Prior to fighting Lopez and Martinez, Warrington actually had his own pair of duels with Lara in 2021. The 32-year-old was stopped by the Mexican in their first fight, and their rematch ended as a draw due to a clash of heads.

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s card. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

The fight is set to take place on Saturday 7 October, at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Dazn. A subscription to the streaming service is available to purchase here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Josh Warrington has not given up on ruling the featherweight division (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Wood – 2/5

Warrington – 21/10

Draw – 14/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Leigh Wood (C) vs Josh Warrington (WBA featherweight title)

Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus (for Harper’s WBA super-welterweight title; vacant WBO title)

Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill (featherweight)

Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia (middleweight)

Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch (super-welterweight)

Cameron Vuong vs Engel Gomez (super-featherweight)

Koby McNamara vs Francisco Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker (super-bantamweight)