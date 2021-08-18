Manny Pacquiao looks to roll back the years when he takes on Yordenis Ugas this weekend for the WBA world welterweight title.

The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban after American champion Errol Spence Jr pulled out of the fight due to an eye injury.

Pacquiao will hope to come through unscathed here and be ready and waiting for ‘The Truth’ once his injury has healed up.

But given the nature of the 42-year-old’s career, it cannot be ruled out entirely that this may represent his last dance so to speak, with Pacquiao stating: “I want to tell the fans that I do not take Ugas lightly. It will be a great fight. It will be aggressive and I know I will make the fans happy.”

While Ugas added: “I am someone who comes to fight and leave everything. It will be the biggest night of my career that I started at six years old. I think that what they are supporting me is not going to disappoint.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 21 August, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time are the ring walks?

The main show is kicking off at 9 pm ET (2 am BST), with the main event due to start by 11:30 pm ET (4:30 am BST).

What TV channel is the fight on and is there a live stream?

You can watch the fight in the US with Showtime while UK fight fans can watch Pacquiao in action on Sky Sports, where the broadcast is due to start at 2am BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the fight live on the Sky Go app.

Tale of the tape

Pacquiao

Nationality: Filipino

Born: December 17, 1978

Height: 5-5 ½

Reach: 67 inches

Total Fights: 71

Record: 62-7-2 with 39 knockouts

Ugas

Nationality: Cuban

Born: July 14, 1986

Height: 5-9

Reach: 69 inches

Total Fights: 30

Record: 26-4 with 12 knockouts

Full fight undercard

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas for Ugas' WBA (super) Welterweight title

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz; Welterweight

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja; Featherweight

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon; Junior Featherweight

Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski; Lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez; Lightweight

Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe; Heavyweight

Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Rivera; Super Middleweight

John Dato vs. Angel Contreras; Featherweight

Mikel Spencer vs. TBA; Lightweight

Odds

Pacquiao - 1/4

Pacquiao by knockout - 7/4

Pacquiao by decision - 11/10

Draw - 20/1

Ugas - 3/1

Ugas by knockout - 9/2

Ugas by decision - 12/1