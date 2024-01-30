Shakur Stevenson claims he has retired from boxing at age 26

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakur Stevenson has claimed to have retired from boxing at the age of 26.

The unbeaten American holds the WBC lightweight title and previously reigned as WBO featherweight champion and unified super-featherweight champion.

Stevenson most recently fought in November, beating Edwin De Los Santos on points to win the vacant WBC lightweight belt, and he now claims that bout was his last.

The American wrote on X on Monday (29 January): “I’m officially retiring from the sport of boxing.

“I’ll be in the gym forever, perfecting my craft and helping the next generation become great and chase [their] dreams, but I ain’t [f***ing with] this weak boxing game.”

Stevenson’s tweet followed a post in which he reacted to reports that Emanuel Navarrete will fight Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight title, writing: “This is sickening.. S*** is Disgusting.” He soon added: “I [might as] well retire.”

The major lightweight titles became vacant in late 2023, after undisputed champion Devin Haney relinquished the belts while preparing to move up a division.

The unbeaten American then beat Regis Prograis in December to win the WBC super-lightweight belt.