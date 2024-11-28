Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai: Start time, TV channel and how to watch fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai will lock horns for the vacant WBC interim world flyweight title in a highly-anticipated all-British bout on Saturday.

In a rivalry that stretches back to the pair’s amatuer days, Birmingham’s own Yafai will have a home crowd behind him as the Olympic gold medalist looks to add a world title to his collection at the Resorts World Arena.

He will have to overcome former world champion Edwards, with the London-born bruiser equally eager to spoil the party and reclaim his throne at flyweight.

With six knockouts and an 8-0 record next to his name, Yafai puts his unbeaten status on the line and will be hellbent on walking out with not just a world championship around his waist, but with that zero still intact.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Edwards vs Yafai takes place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, on Saturday 30 November.

The prelims for the event will start at 4.15pm GMT, while the main card and live broadcast begins at 7pm GMT. The main event is expected to start at 10.50pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Galal Yafai has quickly compiled a strong record as a pro and will hope to secure his first world title this weekend ( Getty Images )

The event will be available to watch on DAZN. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Joshua vs Dubois, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Edwards – 8/11

Yafai – 11/10

Draw – 16/1